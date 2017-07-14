Wuheida deserves to take her chance at Newmarket

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The second day of Newmarket’s July Meeting sees a field of seven declared for the feature Group 1 Falmouth Stakes over the straight mile. Trainer Aidan O’Brien saddled the winner of the corresponding contest 12 months ago, with the brilliant Alice Springs breaking the track record, and many will expect Roly Poly to go well under Ryan Moore.

She arrives on the back of an excellent second behind dual classic winner Winter in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but she isn’t sure to be suited by underfoot conditions however, with 18mm of rain falling over Newmarket at the start of the week, and preference lies instead with Wuheida (3.35) at 3/1 with BetVictor under regular partner William Buick.

The selection was pitched in at the deep end after landing a Newmarket maiden and looked well worthy of her place in Group 1 company when landing the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc Day at Chantilly. The Dubawi filly has had an interrupted prep due to an injury earlier in the season but is bred to be even better as a 3yo and can hopefully maintain her yet unblemished record at the track.

Falmouth Stakes prices from BetVictor: Roly Poly 9/4, Sea of Grace 3/1, Wuheida 7/2, Arabian Hope 5/1, 14/1 Bar.

Another well-bred progeny of super-sire Dubawi is Being There (4.45) who is a confident selection to shed the maiden tag at the second time of asking.

The €1.4 million purchase shaped with promise on debut last month at Newbury and this colt, the first foal produced by the brilliant filly Beauty Parlour, should claim the first division of the 7f maiden and cap-off a good day for the boys in blue.

In the opener, John Gosden’s 3yo Parfait (1.50) is taken to better his elders in the consolation race for those that missed the cut for tomorrow’s 7f Bunbury Cup.

The Godolphin colt bolted-up over course and distance last month, and followed-up with a bold front-running bid when fourth in the Group 2 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. With a favourable 8lb weight-for-age allowance he must go close under the excellent James Doyle.

I can pass on a good word for Tom Dascombe’s Dragons Tail (2.50) at Ascot who runs in the silks of landlord Michael Owen and looks potentially well-treated for the 6f Nursery under Martin Harley.

The selection bolted-up in a Chester maiden and was beaten just five lengths in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot. He looks sure to be suited by the step up in trip and can prove better than his opening mark of 89.

Dawn Horizons (4.00) looked a potentially smart filly for the William Haggas yard last term and is a confident selection to make a winning reappearance in the Fillies’ Handicap over a mile and a half.

The daughter of New Approach has been persisted with by connections and should have more to offer as a 4yo, and can complete a quick-fire double for jockey Martin Harley.

The Roger Varian yard remain in excellent nick and after last month’s promising comeback I expect Atletico (4.35) to go very close in the sprint handicap under Jack Mitchell.

The selection returned after an absence of almost two years, finishing third last time out at Ripon, and with the cobwebs blown away he boasts obvious claims from an un-revised mark and the plumb draw in stall one.

Some good placing from trainer Ralph Beckett should see Chemical Charge (6.55) get his head in front in this evening’s feature at Musselburgh.

The son of Sea the Stars ran a career best last time out in the Hardwicke Stakes, finishing third in the Group 2 contest at Royal Ascot, and is well-placed to claim a third career success.

Mark Johnston’s Dominating (8.35) gets better and better with every start and should relish the step up in trip for the 2m Handicap under Joe Fanning.

The gelded son of Jukebox Jury won competitive handicaps at Nottingham band Salisbury prior to finishing second in last weekend’s Old Newton Cup at Haydock, and can take advantage of a favourable 17lb weight-for-age allowance against much more exposed rivals.

