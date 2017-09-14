Winners set Longsdon up nicely for his open day

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon will be throwing his gates open to the public again on Saturday.

The open day will take place at Hull Farm on Saturday, September 16. Gates open at 1pm and there will be a parade of horses at 1.30pm, followed by a schooling session.

Racing enthusiasts will have the opportunity to walk around the yard to see all the horses and there will also be a chance to join the Charlie Longsdon Racing Club.

Refreshments will be available and entry is free. Go to www.charlielongsdonracing.com for more details.

Western Miller put in a foot perfect round of jumping at Stratford to win on his chasing debut for the Hull Farm handler on Saturday.

New stable jockey Jonathan Burke partnered the six-year-old to win the Grundon Waste Management Novices Chase. It was a third win of the campaign for Western Miller, having previously won two handicap hurdles.

And Hammersly Lake made the long trip to Perth worthwhile with an impressive win in Tuesday’s feature chase.

Brian Hughes gave the nine-year-old an excellent ride to win the Class 2 Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events Killiecrankie Handicap Chase.

Hammersly Lake may now be aimed towards the American Grand National to follow in Sharp Rise’s footsteps but looks to be a very nice horse for the season ahead.

Take Two made it back-to-back wins for Edgcote trainer Alex Hales at Haydock Park on Thursday.

The eight-year-old won the 32Red Casino Handicap in the hands of Jamie Brace.

Take Two, who has not been out of the first four on his last eight starts, was notching back to back wins, having won at Windsor last month for the Trafford Bridge handler.