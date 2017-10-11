Webber looks for Copperfacejack to maintain good run

Paul Webber’s in-form stable will bid to keep the bandwagon rolling with Copperfacejack as Towcester stages its first jumping fixture for 142 days today (Wednesday).

The Mollington trainer sent three runners to Huntingdon on Thursday and came away with a highly satisfactory result. In the words of the old Meatloaf song: ‘Two out of three ain’t bad’ as both New Agenda and Cosmic Diamond were winners, with Breath Of Blighty a commendable staying on fourth in the 2m 3f handicap chase.

Now the yard’s onus will switch to the seven year-old Copperfacejack which incredibly is still a maiden over fences despite finishing second in seven of his last nine outings, being placed nine times in all during an ultra consistent.

Copperfacejack has been off the track since June when he was third at Market Rasen, prior to which he was a runner-up at Huntingdon. He has never before run at Towcester where champion jockey Richard Johnson takes the ride.

First race at Towcester is 2.05pm.