Vive Steve can reward each way support for O’Brien

Something for everyone today, a fabulous day’s racing to look forward to with the Kerry National from Listowel and the first day of Doncaster’s St Leger meeting the highlights.

The ground at Listowel is given as heavy, which is too soft for the Bradstock,’s who have taken out their former Gold Cup winner Coneygree at the 11th hour. The horse is now likely to reappear in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby next month.

Potters Point (8/1 at BetVictor) did us a favour at Tramore last month but I’m not convinced he really wants a thorough test of stamina at this stage of his career and he is reluctantly overlooked.

British raider Vive Steve (4.05) has a good record fresh and at 11/1 with BetVictor he can reward each way support for Fergal O’Brien and the famous Rooney silks. The selection has won first time out for the last couple of seasons and he ran his best race yet when making all at Ayr last November from a 4lbs higher mark.

The five-year-old Zawraq (3.05) has only had three career starts for Dermot Weld and is still an entire (not gelded) which suggests connections believe he could still make up into a decent sort.

He was a fluent winner of a Leopardstown Guineas Trial back in April 2015 but never saw the track again until losing his unbeaten record when runner up at Leopardstown in a listed contest back in October. That was over ten furlongs and this slight drop back in trip should help as will his good draw in stall two.

Young Turk (4.35) created a very favourable impression when winning a maiden hurdle at Bellewstown a couple of weeks ago and he can follow up for Joseph O’Brien and jockey JJ Slevin who is good value for his 3lbs claim. The selection will make up into a decent chaser in time and he may be one to keep on the right side of going forward especially when making the switch to fences.

The booking of Davy Russell for Wonder Laish (5.05) looks significant for this hurdling debutant.

The selection has not been pulling up any trees on the level since moving from the William Haggas yard but if the market speak in his favour, I suggest we take the hint.

At Doncaster, I remember Les Eyre (2014) laying one out for the Legends race a few years ago when ridden by Dale Gibson and a market move for his maiden Detachment after a near four-month break would be well worth noting. It would be a great story if George Duffield could steer Soldier Blue home but I just favour Mustaqbal with Gibson in the saddle for Michael Dods.

Mirage Dancer (4.50) may not have got home in the Voltigeur over 12 furlongs last time and today’s ten furlong trip can see this lightly-raced son of Frankel get back to winning ways. Note his only previous victory came on Town Moor although that was on good ground and we do have to take his ability to handle today’s soft ground on trust.

Mount Logan won this corresponding race 12 months ago and looks the obvious danger as he bids to follow up for Roger Varian and Andrea Atzeni.

At Uttoxeter, Art Of Payroll was very impressive at Southwell last time, runner up franked the form at Perth earlier in the week, but that was on good ground and the chasing debutant Call To Order (2.30) is suggested as an alternative in receipt of 10lbs (2.30).

The selection has the physique to make into a decent staying chaser although the market is likely to provide valuable clues as to stable expectations following a 200-day absence.

At Kempton this evening, Master Archer (7.45) can go one better than when runner up on turf last time stepped up to two miles for the first time for James Fanshawe.

