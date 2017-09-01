Vintager looks good value to land spoils at Sandown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Chester, Beverley and Sandown are all featured on ITV Racing this afternoon, with two competitive Group 3 contests at the latter. A field of seven colts go to post for the Solario Stakes, with connections no doubt eyeing next year’s classics already. Godolphin’s Masar sets a fair standard based on his excellent third in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot however looked in need of further that day and preference lies instead with Vintager (2.25) for the yard of David Menuisier.

The selection caused an upset last month at Newmarket when making a winning debut at an eye-watering 33/1 on the July Course, staying on powerfully to win well under Kieran Shoemark. He is replaced in the plate by Champion Jockey Jim Crowley and, on the current good-to-soft ground, I expect this well-bred son of Mastercraftsman to out-run his current price of 9/1 with BetVictor.

Solario Stakes prices from BetVictor: Masar 2/1, Purser 10/3, Connect 9/2, Romanised 11/2, Vintager 9/1, 14/1 Bar.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute boasts a terrific record in the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes, winning three of the last eight renewals, and can taste further success with Intimation (3.00) under Ryan Moore.

The selection is a Cheveley Park homebred out of connections’ brilliant race mare Infallible and has been a runner-up on both starts this season, bumping into smart fillies at Goodwood and the Curragh. She was out-stayed over an extended nine furlongs earlier in the week in Ireland and can go one better dropping back in trip to a mile.

Stoute saddles two in the handicap over an extended mile and a quarter with Frankie Dettori on Abdon and Moore on Shabbah (3.35) bidding to complete quick-fire doubles for the pair. The selection looked in need of the run when fourth on his seasonal reappearance last week at Yarmouth and with the cobwebs blown away should improve from and go close from an unrevised mark.

Pam Sly’s Vernatti (5.20) disappointed last time out at Doncaster but is chanced to bounce back under regular partner Rob Hornby. The selection is up 15lb for recent successes at Yarmouth and Leicester but remains open to much further improvement and can bounce back and claim a third career success.

It’s one of the biggest days of Beverley’s season with the ‘Beverley Bullet’ attracting a cracking field and plenty of old favourites on display.

Kimberella (3.15) is officially the best horse in the race on ratings, and gets the nod to win a nice pot for Richard Fahey and Paul Hanagan. The selection drops back to the minimum trip after running with credit over six furlongs and is well drawn to make a winning return to the flying five.

They go summer jumping at Newton Abbot where Beau Bay (2.50) cam follow-up his recent Perth success under Sam Twiston-Davies.

The selection joined the yard of Dr Richard Newland having shown glimpses of ability with Alan Jones in Ireland. He disappointed when well backed on all three starts over timber but looked a different animal on last month’s chase debut at Perth, and can defy a 12lb rise at the weights.

Cut the Corner (3.25) was unlucky to bump into one last time out at Stratford and must go close in the feature handicap hurdle over two and a half miles. The selection has improved for the change of yards, winning two of four starts over fences for trainer Alistair Ralph, and can take advantage of 10lb lower hurdles mark.

Mr Kit Kat (4.35) has dropped to a career low mark of 114 and can make it second time lucky over fences. Trainer Evan Williams has a great record in Novices’ Handicap Chases at the venue and after a promising debut over the larger obstacles can get his head in front under the excellent Leighton Aspell.

