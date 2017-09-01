Vera Drake is open to more improvement at Lingfield

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Rain is forecast to hit Haydock in the week, with thee ground likely to be soft for Saturday’s Group 1 Sprint Cup and Clive Cox’s July Cup hero Harry Angel on the drift to claim a second success at the highest level.

The colt is out to 2/1 from 6/4 favourite with Kevin Ryan’s recent French Gp 1 winner Brando slashed, and now 3/1 from 4s with BetVictor and likely to be vying for favouritism by the final declaration stage on Thursday.

Haydock Sprint Cup prices from BetVictor: Harry Angel 2/1, Brando 3/1 (from 9/2), Tasleet 7/1, 8/1 Bar

Given the current forecast, it would be no surprise to see the Richard Fahey pair of Kimberella and Growl shorten from their current prices of 25/1 with BetVictor. The Musley Bank yard are enjoying something of a purple patch at present, completing an 9000/1 across-the-card five-timer on Saturday, and should go close with both two-year-olds this afternoon at Lingfield.

Vera Drake (3.20) was well-supported in the market prior to last month’s debut at Thirsk and is a likely improver under Tony Hamilton. The well-bred filly stayed on well under hands and heels in the closing stages and is open to progression, with further improvement likely.

Fahey’s other runner is Peace Prevails (3.50) in the 6f Nursery with Hamilton likewise in the plate.

The selection is a well-bred daughter of first season sire Declaration of War and, on pedigree, will relish the return to this afternoon’s sounder surface. She was a beaten favourite when disappointing on her nursery debut last month at Leicester but is chanced to bounce back from a lenient looking mark of 65. She is 10/1 with BetVictor and can reward each-way support in first-time head-gear.

There’s summer jumping action from Southwell, where I think Fair to Middling (2.00) must go close for the father and son combination of Peter and Sean Bowen in the opener.

The selection has placed on three of his last four starts and was unfortunate to bump into one last Monday at Cartmel. He remains unexposed after just three runs over fences and can make it fourth time lucky with the aid of a first-time visor.

The yard can double-up with Curious Carlos (3.30) in the Handicap Hurdle over an extended two and a half miles.

The selection has formed a terrific partnership with Sean’s other son James, who remains terrific value for his 7lb claim, and rode a brilliant double at Uttoxeter on Sunday. The selection should get a strong pace to run at from Tim Vaughan’s Dovils Date, and can out-stay Philip Hobbs’ Braavos under champion jockey Richard Johnson.

Kempton hosts an eight-race card on the all-weather, where Ed Walker’s colt Mountain Peak will be expected to follow-up his recent course and distance success under Liam Keniry.

The son of Swiss Spirit may struggle from a wide draw in stall 11, and preference lies instead with Mouchee (6.25) under champion jockey-elect Silvestre de Sousa.

The selection, trained by David Evans, was a massive eye-catcher when second on his nursery debut last time out on ground softer than ideal at Lingfield and has been well-placed by connections to make a winning all-weather debut.

The classic generation have a great record in the mile and a half handicap, and Solo Mission (8.25) should continue that trend under Tom Queally.

The son of Sea the Stars combined with Queally to win well last time out at Ripon, when relishing the step up in trip to a mile and a half. First-time blinkers should bring further improvement and he is a confident selection to claim a third career success.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.