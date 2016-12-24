Valseur Lido is the one to beat at Leopardstown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Thistlecrack is the new 5/4 favourite at BetVictor for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March following an electric performance in the King George VI Chase. And it will be interesting to see if a genuine Irish contender comes out of the Grade 1 Lexus Chase at Leopardstown later this afternoon.

Fourteen will go to post and Valseur Lido (3.30) looked better than ever when winning the Grade 1 JNWine Chase at Down Royal on his reappearance on decent ground by no fewer than 11 lengths.

The runner up Silviniaco Conti, let’s not forget, wasn’t beaten that far when third in the King George behind Thistlecrack at Kempton.

The selection looked to have the Irish Gold Cup at his mercy when unseating Ruby Walsh at the last over today’s C&D back in February, when trained by Willie Mullins, and a repetition of that run will make him difficult to beat for jockey Bryan Cooper and trainer Henry de Bromhead. The latter has inherited the horse as a result of the disagreement over training fees between Gigginstown Stud and Ryanair owner Michael O’Leary and Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Valseur Lido is 9/4 at BetVictor with former stablemate Djakadam (5/2) suggested as the main danger after a fluent performance in the John Durkan on his reappearance. With doubts surrounding the long term future of Gold Cup winner Don Cossack the winner of today’s contest could easily become the biggest threat to Thistlecrack come Cheltenham in March.

Earlier in the card I hope to see the same Cooper/de Bromhead jockey/trainer combination take the Beginners Chase courtesy of Gangster (1.20) who will appreciate stepping up in trip having chased home the exciting American Tom over 2m last time.

The other Grade 1 on the card is the 3m Christmas Hurdle and the mare Vroum Vroum Mag (1.50) is difficult to oppose stepping back up to 3m having been just touched off by Apples Jade over 2m 4f on her seasonal debut earlier in the month.

We will never know if Snow Falcon would have got the better of Unowhatimeanharry at Newbury last month given he was still travelling strongly when coming down three out. It is only the 7lbs mares’ allowance that sways me towards last season’s Mares’ Hurdle winner who is 5/6 at BetVictor.

Fergal O’Brien looks to have found a good opportunity for Master Dee (3.10) at Leicester as he chases a hat-trick.

The selection is at his best going right-handed on decent ground and jockey Paddy Brennan has built up a good relationship with the gelding who is likely to try and make all.

At Catterick, Thank You Very Much will be all the rage in the Novices’ Limited Handicap but all career wins, flat and jumps, have been on right-handed tracks and she is overlooked in favour of top-weight The Herds Garden (2.10) who still hadn’t been asked a serious question when coming down four out at Doncaster earlier in the month.

Donald McCain’s horses have been running well but hitting the bar of late and this ex-Noel Meade trained seven-year-old can give him a welcome winner if his jumping stands the test.

Bonzo Bing (2.45) is another ex-Irish horse who hinted at a return to form when runner up to a very well handicapped horse over C&D last time and a 1lbs rise looks fair with Brian Hughes taking over in the saddle.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor or follow us on Twitter.