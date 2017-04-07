Valcartier can shed maiden tag at Nottingham

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The flat season returns at Catterick and Nottingham with Frankie Dettori a, perhaps, surprise visitor to the latter and booked to ride Al Galayel for Luca Cumani in the opening 3yo Maiden over a Mile. The well-bred Zoffany colt must go well on debut however, preference lies instead with John Gosden’s Valcartier (1.50) in the supposed second string cap of Godolphin.

The selection was a beaten favourite when all the rage at Doncaster last autumn, when too green to ever land a blow, but is clearly held in some regard by the Clarehaven handler and can shed the maiden tag under William Buick.

Buick partners York’s Melrose Handicap winner Wall of Fire in the feature Further Flight Stakes but may struggle against the pair of Moonrise Landing and Trip to Paris (3.20) with the 2015 Ascot Gold Cup winner marginally preferred under Ryan Moore.

The selection has lost his way since then, and finished down the field in last month’s Dubai Gold Cup, but he takes a dramatic drop in class and is chanced to return to winning ways under the excellent Moore.

Moore can double-up aboard Mori Yoshinari (4.50) in the first division of the 3yo Handicap over an extended mile and a quarter.

The expensive son of Helmet made a winning debut at Lingfield in February and looks to have been let in leniently. The runner-up has already won subsequently and the son of Helmet boast the potential to be much better than a 77-rated handicapper.

Another top weight likely to take all the beating is Gravity Wave (5.20) from an inviting mark of 76 in the second division of the 10f handicap.

Sylvester Kirk’s well-bred son of Rip Van Winkle looked potentially smart when shedding the maiden tag in a competitive race at Salisbury last term, and was far from disgraced on his handicap debut last time out at Kempton. He should appreciate this afternoon’s step up in trip and has the services of Champion Jockey Jim Crowley.

I’m looking forward to seeing Satish (2.30) make his debut for the David O’Meara yard, having left John Gosden during the winter.

The son of Dansili remains a maiden from eight starts for former connections but could improve for a change of scenery and is immediately stepped up in trip for new connections having been purchased for 26,000 gns at Tattersalls HIT Sales and is one to keep on the right side of during the forthcoming season.

Alan Swinbank’s Busy Street (4.00) returns to the turf after two excellent efforts at Southwell, finishing second in a pair of competitive handicaps over a mile and a half, and should take all the beating in the feature under Joe Fanning.

Providing he replicates his all-weather form on the turf then he would have serious claims from just a 2lb higher mark.

Lakeshore Lady (4.40) is another to have finished a somewhat unlucky runner-up on her last two starts, and can hopefully go one better in the Mares’ Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

Trainer David Bridgwater hasn’t had much to celebrate this term, just 14 winners in the last 12 months, but should score with a mare who has the services of both Tom Scudamore and a first-time visor.

Gary Moore’s King Cool (5.10) failed to land a gamble at the track last time out but should make amends from a 2lb higher mark.

The well-bred son of King’s Theatre bumped into one at the track just 12 days ago and should go one better under 10lb conditional jockey William Clarke.

