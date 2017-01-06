Two Swallows can fly to success at Wetherby

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

One of the best initiatives from the BHA in recent years has been the introduction of the Veteran’s Chase series and 19 old favourites have been declared for Saturday’s £100,000 final at Sandown.

At this early stage I do think Court By Surprise (20/1 at BetVictor) is a cracking each way price given his excellent course record. Yes, he doesn’t win very often but he looks sure to run his race on a track that clearly suits.

Frost-bound Lingfield were forced to abandon their turf card yesterday but fingers crossed for Wetherby and Ludlow this afternoon with the tracks, at the time of writing, optimistic of racing with no inspections planned.

Five of the seven who go to post for the mares’ handicap hurdle in west Yorkshire were last time out winners including Two Swallows (1.05) who has been given four weeks off following a successful debut for the Ben Pauling yard at Doncaster last month.

That run was her first start since March 2015 and the handicapper has only put her up by 5lbs. The runner up in that contest has subsequently run well at Ayr and the selection is open to further improvement having had just the seven career starts.

Mustmeetalady must iron out his jumping if he is to win races over fences and a similar sentiment can be said of Shanroe Santos (1.35) who was an early casualty at Fakenham last time but is a winning point-to-pointer and should appreciate today’s step up in trip on a more galloping track.

Baywing is interesting making his chase debut for Nicky Richards and any further rain would suit the eight-year-old who certainly has the scope for the larger obstacles.

Westend Story (2.10) finished fifth in the Championship Bumper but was disappointing on his hurdles debut when only third over today’s trip at Warwick.

He must be given another chance to atone although I wouldn’t be too keen to back him at a short price given his hurdling was far from fluent last time and he fell in both points in his native Ireland – that said he does have an engine.

Amber Gambler missed what looked a good opportunity at Lingfield with their abandonment yesterday but he can land the hat-trick in the amateur riders race with the excellent James King in the plate for Ian Williams.

Cirano De Sivola (3,40) was bought by Seamus Durack following a winning point debut in Ireland last spring and he was only reported to have moved to Warren Greatrex on the 21st December.

The trainer has a good record with his bumper horses and he can take the finale with the trainer’s son good value for his 7lbs claim.

At Ludlow, Will O’The West (1.50) was a late absentee at Cheltenham on account of the soft ground on New Year’s Day but copes perfectly well with soft ground and can take the competitive 3m handicap hurdle for local trainer Henry Daly.

You Too Pet (2.20) finished runner up at Taunton last time off this mark and was well backed on that occasion.

He has bits of form from the point field that give him an outstanding chance in this grade although he is ridden by an amateur I am not too familiar with. Remember the jockeys in this event are able to carry a whip but only able to use them except for “safety and correction.”

In the finale, Cockney Wren (3.50) will be hard to beat back against her own sex having finished runner up on debut in a Taunton bumper to a useful sort of Nicky Henderson on debut.

Niall ‘Slippers’ Madden is riding quite a bit for Harry Fry of late and could certainly do with a winner. This looks a gilt-edged opportunity.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor.com and follow us on Twitter.