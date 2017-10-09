Two out of three ain’t bad as Webber completes double

Mollington trainer Paul Webber was delighted to record a double at Huntingdon.

New Agenda won the 32Red.com Novices Hurdle and Cosmic Diamond sparkled to land the second division of the 32Red Casino Handicap Hurdle.

What a phenomenal relief to finally perform alchemy and turn Cosmic Diamond into a winner Mollington trainer Paul Webber

Following Breath Of Blighty’s fourth place in Thursday’s 32Red Casino Handicap Chase, New Agenda got the ball rolling with Tom O’Brien partnering the five-year-old.

The Cropredy Lawn handler said: “New Agenda was a pleasure to watch as he becomes more relaxed in his races. He settled well in front and then quickened smoothly into the straight.

“He jumped really well and won in a good time, nearly three seconds faster than standard. I’m so pleased with the way he is ‘chilling’ through his races now and am also so excited about his chasing prospects in time.”

Gavin Sheehan partnered Cosmic Diamond to complete the double and Webber was full of praise for his ride on the seven-year-old.

He added: “What a phenomenal relief to finally perform alchemy and turn Cosmic Diamond into a winner. I have kept faith with this filly, Gavin Sheehan gave the filly a very special ride and he is due plenty of credit for the work and thought he has put in.”