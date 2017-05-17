Two on the board already for Case

Edgcote trainer Ben Case is up and running in the new National Hunt campaign after Monar Rose won at Towcester on Monday.

The five-year-old won the totequadpot Mares Maiden Hurdle in the hands of Daryl Jacob.

That success came just two days after Crookstown nudged his Wardington Gate Farm yard handler off the blocks, just as he had done 12 months ago.

Crookstown’s previous success had been in a chase at Wincanton under champion jockey Richard Johnson in May last year while on this occasion it was Jacob who was handed the job of negotiating the obstacles on Haydock Park’s mixed card.

Crookstown has had a few jumping issues but on this occasion set the record straight to score a seventh career victory in Friday’s Pertemps Network Handicap Chase.

Case said: “Despite a few jumping errors – which is normal for Crookstown – he won well.

“He has now won seven races and has proved to be a shrewd purchase by Kevin Ross, I’m delighted for his owner Carole Wallace.”

It has been a positive few days for the Case yard as his 17-year-old son Charlie enjoyed a third point-to-point success on Breaking The Bank at Whitfield, following earlier victories at Kimble and Whitfield.

The trainer was hoping to introduce newcomer Coded Message, a half sister to his highly rated mare Midnight Jazz, at Worcester on Wednesday.

In similarly celebratory mood after getting on the board last Friday was Case’s neighbour Alex Hales who sent out Running Wolf to score at Market Rasen.

Under Trevor Whelan, the six-year-old coasted to an 11 length victory in Thursday’s Molson Coors Novices Handicap Chase.