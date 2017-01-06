Tree of Liberty can give Longsdon another winner

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Finian’s Oscar gave trainer Colin Tizzard yet further Group 1 success this season, bolting-up in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown, and was very well supported for Cheltenham Festival honours thereafter. The £270,000 purchase was making just his second start under rules, following-up his Maiden Hurdle success pitched in the deep end at Sandown, and was cut to 10/1 from 16s with BetVictor for the Festival curtain raiser in the spring.

Trainer Colin Tizzard, who is now as short at 7/2 for the National Hunt Trainers’ Championship, hinted the gelding may be set for a step up in trip and BetVictor make him the 6/1 favourite for the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle. The win gave jockey Tom O’Brien a first Group 1 success since steering Peter Bowen’s Souffleur to Challow Hurdle success over nine years ago, and is a testament to the pilot’s perseverance in the plate.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon landed the £100,000 Veterans’ Handicap Chase with 13-year-old Pete the Feat and I expect the yard to go close in the Doncaster opener with Tree of Liberty (1.00) under champion jockey Richard Johnson.

The selection changed hands for £54,000 after placing in both Irish points and made a promising debut for new connections when third in a bumper at Market Rasen, and improved on that when second on his hurdles debut at Kelso. He chased home an odds-on favourite of the Nicky Richards yard the last day, and should go one better on Town Moor.

Both Cyrus Moriviere and Winner Massagot are respected for the 2m 3f Novices’ Chase but I would be disappointed if Hammersly Lake (1.30) could not defy a penalty under Danny Mullins. Nicky Henderson’s 142-rated chaser was narrowly beaten in competitive contests at Cheltenham and Ascot and can give 6lb and a beating to his five rivals dropping back down in grade.

Stowaway Magic (2.40) should complete a quick-fire double for Henderson in the Novices’ Hurdle over an extended two miles.

The selection was an expensive purchase after landing a maiden point in his native Ireland and made an impressive debut for new connections, when landing a bumper at Kempton in the spring. He likewise made a winning debut over hurdles when bolting-up at Warwick in May and was far from disgraced when second to Philip Hobbs’ No Comment last month at Plumpton. The winner has won subsequently and is a 16/1 chance with BetVictor for the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle in the spring.

There is a strong field for the 3m Novices’ Handicap Chase where Royal Milan could be chucked in from the head of the weights.

The seven-year-old has disappointed with his jumping in both starts over fences but could be well treated from a revised mark of 122 however, there are no doubts surrounding I Just Know (3.10) over the larger obstacles who can hopefully make all under Danny Cook. Sue Smith’s son of Robin Des Pres bumped into one last time out at Wetherby, winning scoring subsequently, and he can go one better from an unrevised mark.

They go on the all-weather at Lingfield and Wolverhampton, where Limonata (3.00) appears well placed to shed the maiden tag at the belated seventh time of asking at the latter.

The well-bred filly, a half-sister to connections’ dual Group 1 winner Limato, moved to his current trainer from Henry Candy last autumn and made a promising debut when beaten a length at the track in a handicap over a mile and a half. She drops back in trip to ten furlongs and must go close from a pound lower mark.

Just four go to post for the feature £20,000 Conditions Stakes with Jamie Osbourne’s Our Channel (3.35) fancied to defy a penalty under Timmy Murphy.

The selection was successful at listed level for former handler William Haggas last term, and made a promising debut for new connections when fourth behind the re-opposing Forceful Appeal over course and distance on Boxing Day. Our Channel re-opposes on 9lb better terms and should reverse the form en-route to a potential tilt at the All Weather Championships in March.

