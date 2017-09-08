Tizzard can double up at Newton Abbott

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Harry Angel was Saturday’s star of the show at Haydock and BetVictor have cut the Sprint Cup winner to Even Money from 4s favourite to complete a hat-trick of Group 1 successes in next month’s Champion Sprint at Ascot. Trainer Clive Cox left was reluctant to even run the colt on Haydock’s heavy ground, leaving Adam Kirby to make the call after riding in the first race, but the pilot letting Harry take his chance on Merseyside.

Nevertheless, Harry Angel showed tremendous gears to sprint clear in the closing stages and will be hard to beat on Champions Day. The one-two from The Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot chased him home for the minors and BetVictor make the pair of Tasleet and The Tin Man 6/1 and 7s respectively to reverse the form at flat racing’s finale to the season.

Champions Sprint prices from BetVictor: Harry Angel Evens (from 4s), Caravaggio 6/1, Tasleet 6/1, The Tin Man 7/1 (from 10s), 10/1 Bar.

The ground at Haydock and Ascot will have made plenty excited for the upcoming national hunt season and we are treated to cracking jump racing cards at both Perth and Newton Abbot.

The run of Colin Tizzard’s Third Act (2.45) was too bad to be true here last time out when third of fourth over the minimum trip, and he should better that stepping up in trip to two and a half miles. The eight-year-old is clearly talented and must capitalise of his tumbling mark sooner rather than later.

Tizzard can complete a quick-fire double with Solatentif (3.15) reverting back over timber after disappointing in a pair of novice chases at Uttoxeter and Worcester. The selection gets on well with pilot Harry Cobden and must go close, if warming to first-time blinkers.

There was a lot to like about the debut of Kapricorne (3.45) for the Skelton yard when second here at the track over course and distance and he can go one better from just a 2lb higher mark. The selection was unlucky to bump into a game front-running performance from Culm Counsellor, and indeed a great ride by jockey Ciaran Gethings, and should get off the mark for new connections at the second time of asking.

Gordon Elliott runners are always feared at Perth, with the Meath-native striking-up a terrific partnership with Champion Jockey Richard Johnson at the Scottish track. The pair combine with Skeaping in the opener who is respected for the 2m Novices Hurdle however, preference lies instead with Nicky Richards’ Strait of Magellan (2.05) under Craig Nichol.

He was second in competitive maiden hurdles at Ayr and Market Rasen last term, and based on those efforts sets a fair standard. Connections can complete a quick-fire double with Guitar Pete (3.35) from a career-low mark in the 2m 4f Handicap Chase.

The selection, a Group 1 winner over hurdles as a juvenile, has tumbled down the weights since his sole success at the highest level, and showed plenty of his old ability when second last time out at Market Rasen over hurdles. He is rated 11lb lower over fences, and has been well-placed to claim a first rules success since August 2015.

Buy Mistake landed some touch for connections last month at Hexham; when backed into 11/8 from 16s for the Geoff Harker hard and duly obliging. He may struggle with the burden of a 7lb penalty however, and I expect Mick’s Wish (5.05) to reverse the form under Ciaran Gethings.

The selection made the frame in both Irish points and looks a big scopey sort who will no doubt end up over fences. Mick’s Wish will have learnt a lot more his rules debut and can reverse the form with Buy Mistake no re-opposing on 13lb better terms.

