Take a chance on Red Verdon in feature race at Chester

Cheshire Oaks winner Enable was cut from 16s to 8s for the Oaks in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s Chester success and was trimmed again on Thursday morning into 6s with BetVictor after further support. Connections also have impressive Newbury winner Shutter Speed near the top of the fillies’ classic market but the suggestion is that she may go for the French equivalent over 10 furlongs leaving Enable to take in the Oaks.

Today’s feature race on the final day of Chester’s May Meeting is the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes and a chance is taken on Red Verdon (3.35) having his first start since finishing runner up in the Grand Prix de Paris on Bastille Day back in July.

The selection doesn’t have the best of draws in stall 11 of 12 but is a course winner and the booking of Pat Smullen suggests connections are optimistic of a big run. The selection is 8/1 at BetVictor and can reward each way support in a race where many of the principles are also drawn out on the wing.

The market has been a good guide to the winner of the opening seven-and-a-half-furlong handicap with the last six winners all starting at 13/2 or shorter. Hillbilly Boy made all in the corresponding race last season but he has a poor draw to overcome this afternoon. The market is led by Sir Michael Stoute’s lightly-raced El Hayem but he will need to break sharper than he did at Newbury last time or he will be swamped from stall two – if he gets out he is the one to beat but at 11/4 with BetVictor he is short enough.

Paul Hanagan rides Chester well and Rene Mathis (1.50) can follow up his recent Thirsk win from stall five for Richard Fahey and Dr Marwan Koukash.

The form of his Thirsk win has been franked by the second’s (Custom Cut) Group success in Leopardstown and a draw in stall five is a plus. The selection finished runner up in this corresponding event in 2015 and fourth twelve months ago. At 7/1 with BetVictor he gets the each way nod.

Cliffs Of Moher is odds on (8/13) to give Aidan O’Brien a fourth win in the Dee Stakes in the last six years and he could be a class apart from today’s field. Mirage Dancer (2.25) is an unbeaten son of Frankel, however, who created a very favourable impression when winning a 7f Doncaster maiden back in October. Three subsequent winners have come out of the race and the hope is that this 10f trip will see him in a better light.

Evergate (3.00) has finished runner up in his last couple of starts and can race off the same mark as when getting nabbed close home over an additional half-furlong at Bath at the beginning of the month. The selection is 7/1 at BetVictor and must go close in a competitive sprint handicap.

At Ascot this evening, Jewel House (7.15) is taken to follow up last month’s Newmarket maiden win despite the fact that the handicapper has raised him 10lbs for that effort. Leading apprentice Kieran Shoemark takes a valuable 3lbs off his back and it would be no surprise to see the colt in the Britannia Handicap at next month’s Royal meeting.

Interesting to see Anton Dolin (3.10) professionally handled at Market Rasen off his featherweight. The selection needs a true gallop if he is to be seen at his best but Fort Carson is sure to make it a decent test and it will be interesting to see what tune Henry Brooke can get out of the selection.

Dance In The Dust (4.15) makes his chase debut for Jonjo O’Neill in first-time cheek pieces having shaped as though he would appreciate a stiffer test when staying on well over timber last time. The selection ran well in his sole point in his native Ireland and a check of the market is suggested to see if the market speaks in his favour.

The form of Pawn Star’s (4.45) second at Chepstow last time was given a boost when the winner followed up at Uttoxeter and the selection can race off the same mark this afternoon although he would be running from a 2lbs higher mark if this race were 24 hours later.

