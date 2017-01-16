Step up in trip should suit Robinsforth at Exeter

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Fourteen horses were confirmed yesterday for the Haydock’s Peter Marsh Chase at the 48-hour declaration stage with the market headed by the French import Alary at 10/3 with BetVictor. The seven-year-old is trained by Colin Tizzard and has been a big springer in the market for the Gold Cup (20s from 50/1 at BetVictor) in recent weeks but he will have to be a top class animal to defy top-weight in what looks a cracking renewal of the Haydock Park feature.

A good card at Chepstow this afternoon and a fascinating nine-runner novices’ limited handicap chase over three miles. Morito Du Berlais is entitled to come on for his belated reappearance at Hereford last month but Robinsforth (2.10) gets the vote for Colin Tizzard having suggested at Exeter last time that he would improve again for the step up to three miles.

The selection has only had seven career starts and was a useful hurdler, but he has the size and scope to make a better chaser and I was impressed with his win at Exeter on New Year’s Day - the excellent conditional Harry Cobden keeps the ride.

Allchilledout (3.20) carries a 7lbs penalty for scoring over a foggy C&D 12 days ago and would actually be a pound better off in the weights if the race were run on Saturday as the handicapper has only seen fit to raise him 6lbs.

That said I thought he won well from a Kerry Lee horse who also jumped and travelled well with the third horse over 20 lengths back. The first time visored Dr Robin is considered the biggest danger with trainer Peter Bowen reporting earlier in the week that his string were over a slight bug they had in the yard last month; a market move would be worth noting.

At Musselburgh, Landmarque (1.20) ran out a good winner over timber here earlier in the month clearly enjoying the return to a right-handed track.

The selection reverts to fences off a 5lbs higher mark and connections appear to have found another winning opportunity.

Appy Days (1.50) will get further in time but the mare did finish third in a listed bumper at Huntingdon on her penultimate start and connections with be keen to get a win next to her name for breeding purposes.

The two-mile handicap hurdle is a cracker and the juvenile Project Bluebook appreciated the better ground when breaking his maiden tag here on New Year’s Day. The third horse home Nietzsche franked the form at Market Rasen earlier in the week and the handicapper has had a difficult task giving the John Quinn runner an opening mark.

The vote, however, goes to Stamp Your Feet (2.55) who got up close home to score at Hereford last time under Adrian Heskin for Tom George.

The selection has been raised just 3lbs for that win and, with Heskin riding at Chepstow, Paddy Brennan takes over this afternoon. This sharp two miles on decent ground should suit this son of Galileo and he can go close in a hot contest.

Teenager Quito Du Tresor (3.00) is tumbling down the weights and let’s hope there is one last hurrah from the 13-year-old who is a triple course and distance winner and has been given a chance by the handicapper. Pekanheim of Martin Todhunter is one to note if the market speaks in his favour given he, too, has his optimum conditions today.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow us on Twitter.