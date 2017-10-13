So Celebre can defy top weight at Musselburgh

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

US Navy Flag completed the rare Middle Park and Dewhurst double to give trainer Aidan O’Brien yet another Group 1 success in another record-breaking season.

The colt’s success is a testament to the breeding by the Coolmore operation with his dam Misty For Me, sending out Group 1 winners on three consecutive Saturdays with his sister Roly Poly winning the Sun Chariot Stakes last weekend at HQ.That should be proof of the family’s ability to train on and BetVictor have cut the colt to 10/1 from 25s for next year’s 2000 Guineas on The Rowley Mile.

Trainer Ian Williams came so close to landing the £150,000 Cesarewitch Handicap with his gelding London Prize bumping into Withhold; landing a monster punt for Roger Charlton and owner Tony Bloom.

He has another smart dual-purpose animal with So Celebre (2.20) expected to defy top-weight at Musselburgh.

The four-year-old won handicaps at Huntingdon and Ascot last season, before transferring that form on the level since his belated reappearance in August. He was narrowly denied last time out at Kempton, second when nabbed late on, and can now go one better under the excellent Paul Mulrennan.

Mulrennan partners Get Knotted in the feature £20,000 Handicap over an extended seven furlongs where Von Blucher (2.50) must go close for the in-form yard of Rebecca Menzies.

The selection was rated as high as 98 in his pomp for former handler John Gosden last season, but has improved further since joining his new connections. A career-high mark of 99 may seem step however, based on his runner-up effort in listed company last time out at Redcar looks the one to beat from the head of the weights.

Robert Cowell’s Ornate (3.20) finished third behind Alpha Delphini last time out at Beverley but is well-treated to reverse the form in the 5f Conditions Stakes under Danny Tudhope. The selection was unable to concede 6lb to the Beverley specialist but back on level terms can make amends in what looks a two-horse race.

It will be a long day for layers at Yarmouth with a nine-race card on the south coast and Fakhoor (1.40) expected to get favourites backers off to a flyer in the opener. The well-bred colt finished second on debut last month at Kempton and is likely to improve for that effort and go one better under Champion Jockey Jim Crowley.

Crowley can complete quick-fire doubles for both he and trainer Owen Burrows aboard Alfarqad (2.10) who likewise can shed the maiden tag at the second time of asking

The well-bred son of War Front finished third on debut last month at Newbury in a much stronger race and should progress further and get his head in front accordingly.

They go at Windsor where Kitty Boo (3.30) must go close in the Fillies’ Handicap over the extended mile.

The selection has run with credit all season for trainer Luca Cumani and got a deserved success last time out at Chelmsford when relishing the drop back in trip to a mile. She returns to handicap company after that maiden success and with confidence restored is a confident selection to reward each-way support under Jamie Spencer.

Zeelander will be a warm favourite for the mile and a half handicap from an opening mark of 68 however, preference lies instead with Rod Millman’s Hawridge Glory (4.00) under regular partner Liam Keniry.

The selection landed a gamble earlier in the season at Salisbury over a mile, and has finished fourth upped in trip for competitive handicaps at Epsom and Chelmsford thereafter. He steps up even further this afternoon but is bred to appreciate this afternoon’s strip and looks well-handicapped to run a big race.

