Simply Blessed can land the honours for Bowens

Top Notch continued Daryl Jacob’s excellent record in the Group 1 Scilly Isles’ Novices’ Chase at Sandown, winning the race for a third consecutive season, and Nicky Henderson’s promising gelding cut to 8/1 from 20s with BetVictor for Cheltenham Festival success in next month’s JLT Novices’ Chase.

The six-year-old was second at the Festival two seasons ago, chasing home stablemate Peace and Co in the Triumph Hurdle, but looks even better as a chaser, completing the four-timer in comprehensive fashion, and will be a serious player should Cheltenham get his preferred soft ground in five weeks’ time.

Champion Hurdle prices from BetVictor: Faugheen 7/4, Yanworth 4/1, Buveur D’Air 4/1, Petit Mouchoir 5/1, Brain Power 8/1, Yorkhill 16/1, 16/1 Bar.

That success came after Buveur D’Air made a smooth transition back hurdling, winning the Listed Contenders Hurdle under Nicky Henderson and now as short as 4/1 with BetVictor for the Champion Hurdle.

Third in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last season, Buveur D’Air was unbeaten in both starts into his novice chase campaign but looked far more fluent reverting back over timber and, after being as big as 25/1 for the Champion 10 days ago, is now the 4/1 co-second favourite for the feature on day one of the Festival.

Lingfield’s National Hunt card has been abandoned, with this afternoon’s sole turf card at Sedgefield needing to pass an inspection to get the go ahead this afternoon.

There are plenty of exposed types in the opener and first-time head-gear could make the difference with Simply Blessed (2.00) for the father and son team of Peter and Sean Bowen.

The well-bred mare has disappointed in trio of hurdles at Ffos Las but remains open to further improvement and could prove better than her opening mark of 91 suggests.

The pair combine with Dr Robin in the feature handicap chase and is respected on the pick of his form earlier this season however, preference lies instead with Sue Smith’s Wolf Sword (3.35) under the excellent Danny Cook. The selection scored for column readers when winning well last time out at Uttoxeter and is taken to defy a 5lb rise at the weights.

All-weather action comes from Wolverhampton where Bryan Smart’s Kyllach Me (3.50) who has conditions to suit to return to the winners’ enclosure for the first time in over 12 months.

The selection has three career wins to his name, all over today’s course and distance, and after a promising third last time out over C&D is chanced to go even closer from a pound lower mark.

Ian Williams’ string remain in excellent nick, nine winners from the yard’s 25 runners in the past fortnight, and think they must go close with Gabrial the Terror (4.50) under Stevie Donohoe in the competitive handicap over a mile and three quarters.

The selection has improved on all three starts since joining the yard from former handler Richard Fahey and after a promising third over course and distance last time out must likewise go even closer with the handicapper taking off a further pound.

I’m a big fan of apprentice jockey Lulu Stanford and expect her to continue the excellent partnership she’s developed with Dean Ivory’s Secret Bird (5.20) in the finale.

The selection defied a wide draw to score last year at Chelmsford, before following-up impressively dropping back in trip over the flying five at Wolverhampton. The gelding has placed in both subsequent starts but remains open to further improvement and is well-drawn to blaze-a-trail and make home in the closing sprint handicap.

