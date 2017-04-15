Salsabeel is open to more improvement at Newmarket

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Some terrific racing this afternoon with the first day of the three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting the highlight on ground officially described as good.

Charlie Appleby runs Salsabeel (2.55) in the 7f Conditions Stakes.

The selection looked as if he would improve in his classic season having run with plenty of promise in both juvenile starts winning a Yarmouth maiden on debut before going down by a short head in a listed contest at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

John Gosden’s Via Egnatia is fitted with a hood for the first time as the colt can be keen and I wouldn’t wish to see William Buick give Frankie Dettori too much rope. The unbeaten pair Time Zone and Beat The Bank add lustre to what promises to be an informative contest. The Godolphin horse is 11/8 at BetVictor and I would be surprised if the winner didn’t come from one of the first two in the market.

Few horses impressed me more in defeat last season as Next Stage (3.30) who was carried right across the course when runner up at Doncaster to the horse formerly known as Defrocked (now running as Limitless in Hong Kong) who went on to win the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. The colt has only had three career starts but did disappoint on soft ground when last seen back in June.

There is a possibility that the selection might just be better than a handicapper going forward although he could make up into something like a Royal Hunt Cup horse later in the season.

Ryan Moore takes over on Salouen (4.05) for Sylvester Kirk and the nine furlong trip of the Feilden Stakes should suit a colt he was doing all his best work late over a mile in the Racing Post Trophy when last seen back in October. I’m not a huge fan of the sire Canford Cliffs but today’s fast ground should suit and the9/4 with BetVictor looks a fair price.

I was impressed with Law And Order at Lingfield when making a winning reappearance but he must give 3lbs to his six rivals although he still rates the danger in a race which I expect to throw up a number of winners this term.

Jeremy Noseda’s Firefright (4.35) is taken to break his maiden tag at the fifth time of asking having run well on all four two-year-old starts including when third in a valuable Doncaster Sales’ race back in September.

It is the final jumps’ card of the season at Kempton and first time out might be the time to catch Mr Mountain (3.05) who is a dual winning point-to-pointer, can go well fresh and the booking of Aidan Coleman suggests connections are optimistic of a big run.

They race at Ludlow this evening and Alcala (6.30) is given another chance having finished third at Sandown last time for Paul Nicholls and Sam Twiston-Davies. The selection only has two realistic opponents and My Wigwam Or Yours was a big disappointment last time. I hope there is more to come from Alcala after only three starts over fences and he can give the champion trainer a winner.

