Rhododendron will take some beating at Newmarket

In Sunday’s 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, Fair Eva (6/1 from 8s) is the subject of favourable home reports from Beckhampton but Rhododendron (3.35) was a ready winner of the Fillies’ Mile and will take some beating if in the same mood as when taking her field apart back in October.

She is 7/4 with BetVictor and does have by far the best form in the book although her stablemate Winter has also attracted significant support in the build up to the fillies’ classic.

Somehow (2.20) won a listed contest at Naas just a week ago and can confirm last August’s Curragh form with Skiffle who may find this nine furlong trip just on the sharp side this term. The selection made the running for stablemate Minding in last season’s Oaks but she looks a Group performer in her won right and gets the vote in the Dahlia Stakes.

