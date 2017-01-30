Reivers Lad can make a belated winning debut over timber

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Thistlecrack was pushed out to 7/4 from 4/5 at BetVictor for the Gold Cup following his defeat at the hands of the ill-fated Many Clouds in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday. The latter was winning the race for the second time and, arguably, just wanted to win more on the day than Thistlecrack.

Racing historians will tell us his 2015 Grand National triumph under 11st 9lbs was one of the great Aintree performances.

But I just wonder if Many Clouds second Cotswold Chase was not his finest hour when he literally ran his heart out up the famous Cheltenham hill. A wonderful jumper of a fence he had guts to match but as things transpired he was just too brave for his own good he will be sorely missed.

The ground is described as heavy ahead of Ayr’s card this afternoon and Reivers Lad (1.50) can make a belated winning hurdling debut having been off the course since finishing third in a decent bumper at the Scottish National meeting back in April. The selection has the size to make a jumper and this 2m 5f trip should suit.

Tom Scudamore rides Newtown Lad (3.30) who is blinkered for the first time for Lucinda Russell and the selection can bounce back from a lifeless run over C&D at the beginning of the month. The seven-year-old won from a 3lbs lower mark at Uttoxeter back in November and he remains open to improvement.

The 2m 4f handicap chase is a cracker with Harleys Max likely to appreciate the return to the trip having got going too late over the minimum trip last time. Tap Night is visored for the first time but continues to disappoint and I’m going to take a chance on Dingo Bay (4.00) who is having his first start for Rebecca Menzies.

Brian Hughes has been in the plate for all four career wins and he takes the ride again. The betting should provide valuable clues as to stable expectations, and he has no real history of going well fresh, but I am a big fan of the yard and he can reward each way support.

At Plumpton, the dual bumper winner Oscars Boss (1.40) makes his hurdling and British debut for Harry Fry in the opening maiden hurdle.

He was highly regarded by former handler Adrian Maguire although he was reluctant to line up when third at Listowel when last seen back in September.

Jerrysback (2.45) can make a winning British debut for Philip Hobbs with Barry Geraghty taking the mount on this Irish import who won one of four point-to-points in his homeland.

Those with hurdling experience set a fair standard but nothing out of the ordinary and the selection has more scope than the rest of the field.

The staying handicap chase is a tough puzzle to solve with all seven holding realistic opportunities. Harry Cobden was brilliant on Royal Salute last time and a 4lbs rise is fair but I take a chance on You Too Pet (3.50) at the foot of the weights.

The nine-year-old has run well in both starts for his new yard and his conqueror at Hereford last time (Gardiners Hill) has followed up under a 7lbs penalty.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.