Raheen House can go one better at Goodwood

Washington DC is 7/2 favourite at BetVictor for tomorrow’s Temple Stakes at Haydock Park and with the track likely to be bathed in sunshine until Saturday morning I will be disappointed if the Irish raider doesn’t go very close. One word of caution – at the time of writing there is the possibility of one or two showers on Saturday. The Ballydoyle runner cannot have it too fast and rain would be a negative.

There is a good listed contest at Goodwood and I have been waiting for the next start of Raheen House (3.45) after he finished runner up to the subsequent York winner and French Oaks fancy Shutter Speed at Newbury (10f) last month.

The colt finished fourth in the Racing Post Trophy as a two-year-old and is held in high regard by trainer Brian Meehan who has called on the services of Jamie Spencer this afternoon. Monarchs Glen is fitted with cheek-pieces for the first time and would be a threat to all if he learnt to settle, although a bigger danger could come from stablemate Khalidi who finished third in a similar contest at Newmarket on his latest outing.

Melodic Motion (4.20) is 4lbs higher than when scoring at Pontefract over ten furlongs on her reappearance and she looks sure to be suited by the step up in trip this afternoon. The selection is a daughter of Nathaniel and she looks to have inherited plenty of stamina from her father.

There is a valuable sprint handicap on the card and James Fanshawe has his string in good order after a slow start to the season. I’m not convinced about his draw in stall one but I think there is a decent race to be won with Mazzini (4.50) this term and he looks sure to come on for his Ascot reappearance when he was not on good terms with himself. He has been dropped 1lb in the weights, leading apprentice George Wood takes off a further 5lbs and the yard have hit top form.

At Haydock I can pass on a good word for Finniston Farm (2.55) on debut for Tom Dascombe in a race for juveniles making their racecourse debut. The selection is half-brother to nine winners and is likely to get further in time but is reported to be well forward and should go close. The likely favourite is Mutakatif who is bred for the job and Jim Crowley takes the ride.

It wasn’t much of a race that Dalton (3.30) won on his seasonal reappearance but he has always been considered a useful sort and the hope is that connections patience can be rewarded in the 6f three-year-old handicap. Full Intention of Dascombe and Roger Charlton’s Dagonet are respected but I was quite taken with the manner of Dalton’s Ayr win and he can follow up.

Alexander M (5.10) has been raised 4lbs for finishing in the placings in his last couple of starts and is taken to strike gold for Franny Norton with stall one considered a plus for a gelding who likes to race prominently.

The best race on the card is the finale with Atty Persse (5.40) only 4lbs higher than when scoring at Sandown last month having been very well supported. The runner up has franked the form at Newbury and the hope is that the step up in trip will bring about further improvement. Only eight go to post but it looks an absolute cracker and I would be surprised if the form of the race doesn’t hold up.

At Worcester, Next Sensation can only go one way and that is to attack from the front but he was no match for Crookstown (6.50) at Haydock last time and the selection can confirm the form an 7lbs worse terms for Ben Case.

Mr Fenton is only rated 115 but he shaped with promise at Kempton last time and this step up in trip could see him in an even better light. Philip Hobbs’ Royal Village is penalised and no great shakes but the vote goes to Minella Treasure (7.50) who is having his first start for Noel Williams having left Alan King. It might be significant that Wayne Hutchinson who rode the horse on his last start back in June keeps the ride. A seven year-old with only three career starts he has obviously had his training problems and first time out could be the time to catch him.

