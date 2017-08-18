Progressive Mori can land the opener at York

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Enable (3.35) is today’s star attraction on day two of York’s Ebor Meeting and can not be opposed for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks.

The dual Oaks winner was sensational last month at Ascot, bolting-up by four and a half lengths, and is the new 11/10 favourite for the Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly.

Taghrooda did get beat in the corresponding race back in 2014, having won the Oaks at Epsom and the King George at Ascot however, there looks nothing of her ilk this afternoon and she has conditions in her favour to claim a fourth Group 1 success on the bounce. Providing the ground isn’t too soft, then Nezwaah can chase her home for the second place, after doing column readers a favour when winning last month’s Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Prince Khalid Abdullah has another smart filly on his hands with Mori (4.15) a confident selection to land the Galtres Stakes under Ryan Moore.

The beautifully-bred daughter of Frankel has progressed on all four career starts, and was an unlucky loser in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. Sir Michael Stoute’s runners generally improve with each run and, with further improvement still to come, she will take all the beating in the mile and a half listed contest. Yorkshire Oaks prices from BetVictor: Enable 1/3, Nezwaah 15/2, Queen’s Trust 9/1, 16/1 Bar.

A maximum field of 20 go to post for the opening £300,000 Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes where recent course and distance winner Hey Jonesy (1.55) must go close under Kevin Stott. The smart colt was well-backed when shedding the maiden tag at the track last month; pulling clear with a well-regarded type from the Karl Burke yard.

The form has worked out incredibly well with the runner-up winning subsequently under a penalty at Haydock, and the third winning an all-weather maiden on his next start. Trainer Kevin Ryan boasts a great record in such races and he warrants maximum respect for an in-form yard.

Mark Johnston’s filly Threading (2.25) bolted-up in a maiden on heavy ground at Glorious Goodwood and has been supplemented by connections to maintain her unbeaten record in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes.

The daughter of Exceed and Excel looked potentially very special when storming clear by eight lengths and, with further improvement likely, can gain some valuable black-type with James Doyle acting as super-sub for the injured William Buick.

The mile handicap looks a minefield with Al Shaqab racing three-handed with El Vip, Qaseem and El Hayem, with the latter getting the nod from Frankie Dettori for trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

The son of Invincible Spirit has been raised 4lb for winning a competitive handicap on Eclipse Day at Sandown but that was on good-to-firm ground and with worries over his ability to handle underfoot conditions preference lies with Godolphin’s Blair House (3.00) under The Doyler. The son of Pivotal should be at home on York’s forecast good-to-soft ground and should improve for the application of first-time cheek-pieces.

Gary Moore has plenty of fancied runners down at Fontwell but Royal Battalion (7.20) looks to be his best chance in the 2m 5f Handicap Hurdle under son Jamie.

The selection failed to make an impact on the level, but has since won twice over hurdles and was second last time out at the track over an inadequate trp. He should be suited by the step up in trip and is now is 5lb below his last winning mark.

Braqueur D’Or (3.55) hated the soft ground last time out at Uttoxeter and should improve for the return to a sounder surface at Stratford.

Prior to that effort the progressive chaser had previously won his last two starts over fences, including over course and distance, and should get back to winning ways with Bryony Frost taking off a valuable 5lb in the saddle.

