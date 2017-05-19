Pressure on for Uae Queen to deliver at Redcar

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Saturday’s highlight was undoubtedly the brilliant win of Ribchester in the Gp 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. Connections had declared a pacemaker in Toscanini but he missed more than a beat at the start and the 7/4 favourite had to make his own running.

To come home the best part of four lengths clear of his field shows how dominant he was and the 2/1 for the Queen Anne was quickly snapped up with BetVictor and the 7/4 currently available looks fair value for the Royal Ascot curtain raiser.

Roger Varian has his string in good form and in the 7f Maiden at Redcar he introduces the well-bred debutante Uae Queen (3.10) who cost leading connections 450,000 Guineas as a yearling. The stable won the corresponding race two years ago and will be keen to get a win under her belt sooner rather than later for breeding purposes.

The form of the Kevin Ryan yard is a cause for concern and Fast Act is best watched on his reappearance in the valuable 5f sprint. As long as there is no significant rain, Excessable (3.40) can follow up his recent Thirsk success when he won a shade cosily from a 5lbs lower mark.

At Carlisle, I am going to give the filly Chicago Star (3.50) the chance to atone for a poor run last time at Leicester on handicap debut although she was poorly drawn as the race panned out and lost a shoe. She is more than capable of making her presence felt from her current mark.

The ground looks sure to be testing at Leicester this evening and Eoilan (7.05) finished a close third at Chepstow last week upped to this trip for the first rime and having his first outing for Andrew Balding. The good apprentice Josh Bryan takes off a valuable 7lbs this evening and he gets a narrow vote from top-weight Mr Davies who is fitted with a tongue-tie for the first time.

Adam Kirby keeps the ride on Eskendash (7.15) who ran a cracker on his handicap debut when runner up on fast ground from a 1lb lower mark earlier in the month.

The selection missed the kick on that occasion and, arguably, could be considered an unlucky loser. The tissue price of 3/1 with BetVictor looks fair although the selection has now finished runner up in five of his six career starts having finished in the silver medal position in all of his four bumpers. If he gets away on terms, he must have every chance.

At Windsor, the feature is the listed 6f sprint and Richard Fahey’s Mr Lupton (7.25) is in the form of his life at present, having posted a career best to win a Newmarket handicap on fast ground on Guineas’ weekend. Great to see Tropics back on the track after a 660-day break for Dean Ivory and he must go close although the nine-year-old is entitled to be a bit ring-rusty.

Charlie Appleby’s juveniles are in good form and Dathanna (6.25) can make a winning debut in what promises to be an informative 6f novice stakes with a number of big yards represented.

At Towcester, Riddlestown has won his last four and must go close to landing the nap hand in the 3m handicap chase bye but Basford Ben (3.00) was beaten two necks at Carlisle last time and is always hard to pass if on a going day for Jennie Candlish whose string have been running well in defeat of late.

