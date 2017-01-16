Potters Corner should make the frame at Newbury

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The Clarence House Chase is the feature race at Ascot on Saturday and trainer Gary Moore advised yesterday that his former winner of the Grade 1 event Sire De Grugy would miss the race suggesting the 11-year-old needs more time after his unfortunate experience at Kempton over Christmas. The progressive Ar Mad (2/1 at BetVictor) is therefore Moore’s sole representative in a weak looking field headed by 4/5 favourite and Tingle Creek winner Un De Sceaux.

There is a competitive card from Newbury this afternoon with the feature the 3m Handicap Chase with 14 going to post including the Rebecca Curtis trained Audacious Plan who is 2lbs lower than when third in a decent race at Bangor last month.

The vote, however, goes to Potters Corner (2.55) who ran a good race at Ascot when last seen back in November and that form is rock-solid with the first and second both subsequent winners.

Davy Russell makes the journey across the Irish Sea and the selection is 2lbs lower than last time. The tissue price is 11/2 with BetVictor and I will be disappointed if he doesn’t make the frame.

Hidden Cargo (1.50) should make a chaser in time but he has shown enough over hurdles to suggest he can make it third time lucky over timber for Alan King.

The selection travelled well when fifth of 13 over C&D on his hurdling debut in a much better race than today’s on his penultimate start and was just touched off at Wincanton last time.

No surprise to see Nicky Henderson’s Theatre Territory (3.25) step up in trip in the mares’ novices hurdle over the extended two miles having looked in need of further when third at Taunton in a decent listed contest last time.

They also go at Market Rasen and Monbeg Oscar (1.00) can make it third time lucky over timber with the step up to 2m 2f likely to suit this winning point-to-pointer who has shaped with considerable promise in both starts for Evan Williams.

The Graduation Chase is a cracker and Three Musketeers wears first time cheek-pieces for Dan and Harry Skelton in an attempt to get his career back on track. I prefer the chances of Kilcrea Vale and King’s Odyssey (2.40) with preference for latter despite the fact that he must give 7lbs to the Henderson charge.

Do look out for a market move for Hester Flemen who has won all three starts under rules but is making a return to the track after a 400-day lay-off for Nicky Richards.

There is a valuable handicap on the level at Lingfield and Joe Fanning remains loyal to Chupalla despite the fact that the filly is worse off at the weights with Poet’s Society (3.05) than when behind her stablemate at Wolverhampton when coming back from a long absence earlier in the month.

Global Revival (3.35) was arguably unlucky at Wolverhampton last time and he looked a winner waiting-to-happen on that occasion.

George Baker takes over in the saddle and the selection may have most to fear from Olympic Legend having his first start in Britain having left Tommy Stack since winning a nursery at Naas in September.

