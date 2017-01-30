Polly Pursuit should thrive on quicker surface at Lingfield

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

No surprise to see Alan King’s Uxizandre cut from 16s to 8/1 for the Ryanair Chase with BetVictor after his excellent comeback in the Clarence House Chase over an inadequate 2m on ground softer than ideal at the weekend.

Uxizandre was Sir AP McCoy’s last Festival winner in the corresponding race back in 2015 and I think he will give Un de Sceaux plenty to think about over an additional half a mile especially on good ground at the Festival.

Heavy ground at Lingfield although the card opens with a mares’ bumper, which will be run on the track’s polytrack surface.

Nicky Henderson’s Polly’s Pursuit (1.50) is a half-sister to the stable’s smart winning hurdler Polly Peachum and the dam is an unraced sister of the great Denman. The selection improved on what was a modest first start when fourth of 15 at Bangor last month and this quicker surface should suit.

If Burgess Dream is in the same form over the larger obstacles as when winning over timber here earlier in the month, he will be hard to beat but Matrow’s Lady (3.00) can make a belated seasonal reappearance on ground she clearly enjoys. The selection has never won over three miles but she has run some good races over the trip.

I remember when Tearsofclewbay (3.30) won an Ascot bumper on soft ground last February and thinking she could be a decent sort over timber and she ran a better race than her finishing position would suggest when fifth of six at Haydock last month.

Its’afreebee will be all the rage in the Southwell opener given he would be meeting his five opponents on much worse terms if this were a handicap. The Dan Skelton yard are not exactly firing in the winners at present, however, and Pearl Swan (1.00) has been off five weeks since finishing fourth at Chepstow at a time when the Peter Bowen yard were quiet.

The selection would be receiving another 10lbs from the likely favourite if this were a handicap but Pearl Swan was a decent tool in his pomp for Paul Nicholls and I will be disappointed if he doesn’t give the favourite plenty to think about.

They also race at Down Royal and Holeinthewall Bar (1.40) travelled well but failed to get home for Gordon Elliot at Ayr last time and no surprise to see him revert to the minimum trip with Denis O’Regan in the saddle.

Capture The Drama has won three of his last five starts over fences and there is no guarantee his winning has finished despite being raised 10lbs for his latest success at Fairyhouse. White Arm (2.15) went off favourite for that contest and met trouble in running before running on when the bird had flown – he is 9lbs better off today with the likely market leader and Mark Walsh takes over in the saddle.

Monbeg Chit Chat (2.50) was no match for Bon Papa at Gowran last week but that was a much improved show from this winning point-to-pointer who can make all in the maiden hurdler for Henry De Bromhead and David Mullins who teamed up for Grade 1 success courtesy of Petit Mouchoir at Leopardstown on Sunday.

