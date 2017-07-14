Poet’s Prince can defy penalty and step up in trip at Ayr

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Cardsharp was another impressive two-year-old winner for trainer Mark Johnston, winning the Group 2 July Stakes last week at Newmarket, and is 33/1 with BetVictor for next year’s 2000 Guineas on the Rowley Mile. That ante-post market is headed by Ballydoyle’s Gustav Klimt after his remarkable success in Saturday’s Superlative Stakes and BetVictor cut him to the 7/1 from 14s favourite for the first classic of next season, and 14/1 from 20s for The Derby at Epsom.

The 33/1 about Cardsharp looks a fair price for the Middleham handler, who has two well-fancied runners under Joe Fanning at Ayr. Powerful Love must go close in first-time head-gear and stablemate Poet’s Prince is likely to be a warm favourite for the opener.

The son of Poet’s Voice has been second on both career starts and is respected stepping up in trip to seven furlongs however, Michael Dods’ French Flyer (2.00) left a favourable impression when making a winning debut last month here over 6f and is confident selection to defy a 2lb penalty stepping up in trip.

Dods’ Hernandoshideaway (3.30) has Paul Mulrennan back in the plate after a disappointing effort last week at Pontefract but is chanced once more for the mile and a quarter handicap.

The selection was slowly away last Monday in West Yorkshire and ruined his chance by pulling too hard in the early stages. Nevertheless, he ran well to finish third and boasts obvious claims from an unrevised mark.

Andrea Atzeni makes the long journey up north and should make the trip worthwhile aboard Jumira Prince (4.00) for boss Roger Varian. The well-bred colt opened his account two starts ago and despite disappointing last time out at Haydock is taken to bounce back in first-time headgear.

Zabeel Prince (4.30) can complete quick-fire doubles for Atzeni and Varian in the feature handicap over the extended mile.

The gelding bolted-up in a Nottingham maiden three weeks ago and looks to have been let in lightly from an opening mark of 86. He is a confident selection to make a winning handicap debut.

It wouldn’t be a Monday without evening racing from Windsor, where Blushing Rose (7.50) looks a typical improver for Sir Michael Stoute, and remains unexposed after just six career starts.

The well-bred filly won an all-weather maiden last season and has been well-supported in the market for handicaps at Sandown and Chelmsford. From an unrevised mark of 78, I hope to see her reward each-way support under William Buick.

Recent course and distance winner Hollywood Road (8.20) is just 3lb higher for winning a mile and a quarter handicap in taking style last month, and remains well-treated under regular pilot George Wood. The selection ran well from his latest mark when third last time out at Newbury and, with conditions to suit, should be there or thereabouts once more.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.