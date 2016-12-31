Pinch of Ginger can maintain McCain’s good run at Ayr

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Messire des Obeaux was a brilliant winner of the Challow Hurdle at Newbury and, after making it 3/3 over hurdles in Saturday’s Group 1 contest, is now a 8/1 from 25s chance with BetVictor for the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

There were plenty of other spring clues on the card, with Potters Legend giving 7lb conditional James King a first winner under rules and BetVictor make Rebecca Curtis’ 9yo a 50/1 chance first show for landmark success in the Grand National at Aintree.

It was a memorable week for trainer Donald McCain, who reached the landmark of 1000 winners with Lough Derg Jewel in Thursday’s opener at Kelso and I expect the stable to similarly go close in this afternoon opener at Ayr.

The yard run Pinch of Ginger (12.30) in the Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles, stepping up in trip after a promising rules debut over the minimum trip at Bangor.

The selection, a winning pointer in his native Ireland, should appreciate the stiffer test of stamina, and is bred to appreciate this afternoon’s forecast heavy going.

McCain saddles another winning pointer in the finale with Thomas Do making his debut for new connections after scoring at Belclare for former handler Richard Black in the spring. The well-bred son of Flemensfirth looks a smart prospect for his new connections, but I’m tempted to give Sandy Thomson’s Donna’s Delight (3.30) another chance after his excellent second for the yard over course and distance in the spring.

The selection was narrowly beaten by a well-backed favourite that day and with the form franking subsequently he can go one better with the eye-catching booking of Brian Hughes.

Plumpton offer a cracking incentive for novice chasers at the track, with a £60,000 bonus for any winner scoring at the Cheltenham Festival thereafter, and Alan King’s Laissez Dire (1.20) can set up a potential crack at Group 1 success in the 2m Novices’ Chase under Barry Geraghty.

The five-year-old was well-touted prior to making a winning debut for connections in a Beginners’ Chase at Catterick, jumping impressively throughout, and should follow-up in receipt of 4lb from Gary Moore’s Baron Alco.

Geraghty should double-up aboard Philip Hobbs’ No Comment (1.50) under a double penalty in the Novices’ Hurdle over two and a half miles.

The selection has long been held in the highest regard at the yard and after comfortable successes at Market Rasen and Plumpton earlier in the campaign, should win and set-up a likely tilt at the Cheltenham Festival in the spring. The six-year-old is a 20/1 chance for the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle and would warrant each-way support should he get the green light to take his chance by connections.

A wonderful field of 16 go to post for the Sussex National (2.50), in what should prove a severe test of stamina on the south coast.

Venetia Williams has a wonderful record in staying handicap chases and is fancied to strike with former Grand National Trial winner Rigadin De Beauchene however, marginal preference lies with David Pipe’s Top Wood under the excellent Tom Scudamore. The selection has been hard to get right, winning just two of his 15 starts over fences, but looks to have been laid out for the £35,000 contest and must go close in his bid to concede weight all round.

