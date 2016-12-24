Petit Mouchoir can upset the odds at Leopardstown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

At the time of writing BetVictor are a top-priced 7/4 for Altior to win the Arkle after his magnificent performance in the Wayward Lad Novices Chase at Kempton on Tuesday.

That is just too big a price for last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner who beat Min fair and square in the Festival opener last season and has hardly put a foot wrong in three starts over fences.

Thursday’s Grade 1 action comes from Leopardstown including the Ryanair Hurdle over the minimum trip of two miles. No Annie Power or Faugheen for Willie Mullins but Nichols Canyon is the 8/11 favourite at BetVictor following his impressive win in the Morgiana Hurdle on his reappearance.

Whilst he is a worthy favourite at the prices I just favour former stablemate Petit Mouchoir (2.30) who would have most likely won the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle last time but for coming a cropper three out. The grey has yet to win in Grade 1 company but at 11/4 with BetVictor I think he can upset the odds on the favourite.

The Grade 1 Novices’ Chase is a cracker and Alpha Des Obeaux will appreciate stepping up in trip having been done for speed by Coney Island (1.55) over 2m 4f last time at Fairyhouse.

That said the winner was just touched off by Bellshill in the 3m Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival and could be something quite special for trainer Eddie Harty and owner JP McManus.

There’s a good card at Kelso this afternoon and I refuse to believe that the heavily backed Blakerigg (12.00) gave his running for Nicky Richards at Ayr on his hurdles debut and connections waste no time in stepping this lightly-raced son of Presenting up in trip.

I am sure Calivigny is well handicapped over fences at present but jockey Stephen Mulqueen is claimed to ride Cooper’s Friend (2.45) who makes his debut for the yard of R Mike Smith.

The jockey’s 5lbs claim is a big help and the selection had some decent form for Charlie Longsdon including when runner up at Uttoxeter last time. The selection only cost present connections £11,000 when sold back in November and it will be interesting to see if the market speaks in his favour.

They also go at Doncaster on perfect jumping ground (good to soft) and in the opener Valseur Du Granval (12.25) can get back to winning ways against a couple of interesting chasing newcomers in Clic and Midtech Valentine.

The selection did us a couple of favours early in the season and ran a decent race in a much stronger contest at Newbury last time.

We did not see the best of The Organist at Warwick last time when Briery Belle (2.05) beat Desert Queen in a similar listed mares’ contest and the Henry Daly mare is taken to confirm the form on only 1lb worse terms.

The selection is a lovely jumper of a fence and it is possible that this track may not suit as much as Warwick, but she is a personal favourite and can give Kalane 5lbs in a hot listed contest.

I will certainly be keeping an eye on the market for Trustan Times on his reappearance following a 621-day absence. The horse turns 11 on Sunday but the handicapper has certainly given him a chance as he makes his first start for Mark Walford.

Ami Desbois (2.40) would, arguably, want softer ground but the gelding was only beaten a length at Cheltenham last time in a Grade 2 Novice and a 7lbs rise is fair for a trainer, Graeme McPherson, I have a lot of time for.

The 3m Handicap Chase is a hot race and a chance is taken on Willoughby Hedge (3.10) despite a poor run at Bangor on his seasonal reappearance.

The selection won over C&D from a 6lbs lower mark last season and can reward each way support for Alan King. Looking Well and Adam De Breteau are two last time out winners open to further improvement but the selection is, himself, lightly-raced for a nine-year-old and today’s ground is ideal.

