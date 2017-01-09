Patience pays off for Pete The Feat

Pete The Feat rolled back the years to record a tenth career success at Sandown.

Trained by Chipping Norton handler Charlie Longsdon, the 13-year-old came back from retirement to win Saturday’s 32Red Veterans Handicap chase.

When a horse has been retired a couple of times, those sort of wins are almost quite emotional Trainer Charlie Longsdon

Aidan Coleman partnered Pete The Feat in the final of the 2016 veterans’ chase series while stablemate Loose Chips finished third in the same race in the hands of Graham Watters.

After seeing Pete The Feat produce a 38th win of the season for the yard, the Hull Farm handler said: “When a horse has been retired a couple of times, those sort of wins are almost quite emotional. So much work has been done to get him there and it really is very satisfying when it comes off.

“Huge thanks to Rachel Jenner and her team is Sussex who have literally stuck him back together, the vets at Arundel, especially Rob Van Pelt, who have been so patient with him and the team here, most importantly Wilf Rayer who loves the horse and rides him every day.

“But do not take anything away from old Loose Chips.

“He may be two years younger but he had to carry a stone more in weight and after a massively interrupted preparation. He only had ten days to get ready for the race but ran a huge race to be third.”