Our Duke is worthy favourite for feature race at Fairyhouse

The Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse is today’s Bank Holiday highlight with nine meetings across Britain and Ireland.

Our Duke is a worthy favourite (6/1 at BetVictor) and if he drifts further then he might become a back-able price given he could be leniently handicapped, even off a mark of 153, given connections believe he could be a Gold Cup horse one day.

He has yet to race beyond three miles, however, and preference is for Fletchers Flyer (5.00) who won over today’s trip at Punchestown last spring and looked to be coming to hand when third at Ascot on soft ground last time. That was only his second start this term so he should be fresher than most and must race right-handed. The selection is 10/1 at BetVictor who are betting ¼ odds five places on the race.

Ex Patriot (3.15) finished fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last month despite getting loose before the race and in the circumstances ran a cracker.

The selection had previously beaten Gordon Elliot’s filly Dinaria Des Obeaux over today’s C&D but the race was given to the latter in the Stewards’ Room. Ex Patriot is 3lbs better off with the filly today and can “confirm” the form on the revised terms.

The battle for the Irish trainer’s championship could go right down to the wire although Gordon Elliot has ten of the thirty runners in the National and five of the seven runners in the Grade 2 Strawberry Hurdle with sole rival Willie Mullins saddling the other two.

Sutton Place (4.25) is unbeaten in his last five starts including all four over jumps and he is taken to give weight to his six rivals.

The selection bypassed the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals having won a Navan Grade 2 back in February. The further he went the better the selection looked last time (2m 5f) and this slight drop back in trip is a slight concern although he remains a horse of huge potential.

There is a valuable 3m Handicap Chase at Chepstow and Emma Lavelle’s Pawn Star (4.50) is 10lbs better off with Minellacelebration for the 15 lengths he was beaten at Aintree when last seen on the track back in October.

The selection had been on the go throughout the year ahead of that run, however, and has been given the best part of six-months off to recharge the batteries. The Lavelle yard had a good winner at Newton Abbot on Saturday although they would not want any significant rain with the selection a top-of-the-ground performer.

I’m looking forward to seeing Compadre (3.20) dropping back in trip at Market Rasen given the selection looked to be running out of petrol when falling two out at Huntingdon last time on his chase debut.

The winner of that contest (Meldrum Lad) has subsequently followed up and this extended 2m 1f should be ideal for a horse who can be a shade keen although the hood/tongue-tie combination looked to have worked the oracle last time.

In the following race Movie Legend (4.10) has been raised 3lbs for going down by a neck to Contre Tous over today’s C&D and the latter has since followed up from a 4lbs higher mark. Shady Glen might need further on his return from a break and a bigger danger may come from top-weight Volvalien and Brian Ellison.

In the 3m handicap hurdle I’m going to take a chance on Tjongejonge (5.05) reverting to timber having come down at Newbury last time over the larger obstacles.

The selection is 5lbs lower over hurdles and did win over this mark over timber here back in November. He will revert to fences at some stage I would suggest but gets the vote in a competitive heat as long as the rain stays away.

