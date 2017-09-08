Mont Kinabalu should handle the going at Catterick

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Today’s racing is very much a case of ‘After the Lord Mayor’s show’ given the Group 1 action from Haydock, Chantilly and Leopardstown at the weekend – and we instead are treated to racing from Catterick, Leicester and Worcester instead.

Brando failed to fire for trainer Kevin Ryan in the Sprint Cup but it was still a good weekend for the yard, with winners from Kempton, Haydock and York.

His string remain in good form and I’m keen to take a chance on Mont Kinabalu (1.45) in the Catterick opener under Kevin Stott.

The selection has finished fourth on both career starts, making a promising debut at Ayr, and had no chance of beating James Garfield on his last start at Doncaster. That form has worked out particularly well and he should be there or thereabouts, if handling the forecast soft ground.

Ryan saddles Heir of Excitement (3.15) in the feature 7f Handicap who should continue her upward curve after a fruitful campaign.

The selection has been the model of consistency this season; winning over today’s trip at Carlisle and a runner-up on four of her last seven starts. She hasn’t stayed a mile at neither Redcar nor Carlisle on her last two runs, and should get her head back in front dropping down in trip under regular partner Shane Gray.

Bryan Smart’s Compton River (5.15) is become very well handicapped on the best of his old form and can hopefully bounce back in the finale.

The selection has trickled down to a mark of 64 after four decent efforts in sprint handicaps since returning from a break earlier in the season. Adam McNamara remains excellent value for his 3lb claim and can see the five-year-old record just a fourth career success.

At Leicester, I can forgive the last run of The New Pharaoh (3.55) who never went a yard at Haydock however, prior to that was impressive under David Allan at Doncaster, and can bounce back with Ted Durcan replacing him in the plate. The handicapper has raised him just a pound for that win and remains dangerous if found on a going day.

Just five go to post for the feature Conditions Stakes with Kachy (5.25) expected to bounce back dropping down in grade.

The colt has cut his teeth in some of the season’s most prestigious Group 1 sprints and was far from disgraced in races such as the Palace House, the Temple and the Diamond Jubilee. He pulled too hard in his last race at Glorious Goodwood but is a confident selection to bounce back under in a first-time hood. He will handle any ground and gets on well with regular partner Richard Kingscote.

I am very sweet on the chances of Humble Hero (6.45) dropping back down in trip to a mile and a half on the all-weather up at Newcastle.

The well-bred colt shed the maiden tag at the third time of asking, and was far from disgraced on his handicap debut at Haydock when failing to stay a mile and a three quarters. He remains open to much further improvement and is a confident selection to defy a handicap mark of 83 under Pat Cosgrave.

The pair must go close with Daddy’s Poppit (7.45) in the 7f Maiden.

There was a lot to like about her debut at Newbury, despite finishing ninth of ten at Newbury. The well-bred daughter of Scat Daddy was never going to be seen in her best light on last month’s soft ground, and should improve for the switch to an all-weather surface.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.