Money Maid is ready for step up in trip at Hereford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The Racing world was shocked yesterday with the news that Kempton Park was to close and be sold for housing. Sandown will be the beneficiary of the headline two-day Boxing Day King George VI Chase meeting while a new floodlit all-weather track is proposed for Newmarket.

If the inclement weather forecast is correct, Warwick’s excellent card at the weekend must be in the balance. But I must admit I am tempted to throw a few quid each way at both One For Arthur (14 from 16s at BetVictor) and Kaki De La Pree (also 14s at BetVictor) for the feature Grand National Trial.

No problems expected at Hereford this afternoon and an intriguing novices chase with exciting front-running hurdler Rayvin Black getting 15lbs on his chase debut from the exciting front-running novice chaser Gino Trail (2.20).

The excellent Matt Chapman asked trainer Oliver Sherwood on ATR, earlier in the week when and where he would have his next winner and the Lambourn handler immediately replied Rayvin Black at Hereford on Wednesday. It may be foolish to oppose the gelding but his fencing has to be taken on trust and Gino Trial made the talented Buveur D’Air pull out all the stops at Warwick last time.

You Too Pet must have very chance in the stayers’ handicap chase but Money Maid (3.20) suggested she was ready for a step up in trip when second at Wetherby from this mark over Christmas and she is taken to go one better.

Buckle Street (1.50) is no star but he has run two good races already of timber and can make it third time lucky over timber for Martin Keighley.

The selection has to learn to settle if he is to fulfil his potential but he finished second over 2m on the level at Kempton and he can beat the filly Boutan who made an encouraging start to her hurdles career when runner up at Ffos Las.

At Taunton, Bags Groove (1.35) has been heavily backed in both starts over timber and is another taken to break his maiden tag over hurdles at the third time of asking.

The Harry Fry trained six-year-old was a decent sort in bumpers and he might have ‘bumped’ into a very good horse at Newbury last time despite the winner going off at 25/1.

Mon Parrain (3.10) was last seen finishing runner up in a competitive Veterans’ Chase at Ascot back in April and he is an exciting recruit to the Hunter Chase ranks for Paul Nicholls.

Now 11-years-of-age, the gelding has run well for today’s amateur jockey in the past and it would be no surprise if connections have one eye on the Foxhunters at Cheltenham or Aintree (finished second in the 2011 Topham) later in the year.

The 2m 4f handicap hurdle is a terrific race with the eye immediately drawn to the four-year-old Volpone Jelois a recent course winner over the minimum trip and now stepped up in trip.

The juvenile gets a 13lbs weight-for-age allowance and must take all the beating but Resolution Bay (2.40) looked to be crying out for step up in trip when third at Ascot (2m) back in November and is a horse of some potential.

At Kempton this evening, I like the look of Firesnake (7.15) for Lisa Williamson in the second division of the 6f handicap; well-drawn. Connections have reapplied cheek-pieces and earlier in his career he was considered potentially well above his current mark.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor.com and follow us on Twitter.