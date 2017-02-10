Minella Rocco can build on Aintree run at Leopardstown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

At Exeter on Sunday, there is a fascinating Graduation Chase with Tea For Two (3.50) taking on Alary.

The latter was a “talking horse” before his British debut at Haydock last month when he jumped poorly and was eventually pulled up. This is very much a retrieval mission for the Colin Tizzard-trained runner but Tea For Two is a good horse going right-handed and was beaten less than 4l at Kempton in the King George last time.

There are four Grade 1’s at Leopardstown tomorrow and I can pass on a good word for Bunk Off Early (3.00) in the Deloitte Novice Hurdle one of six declared in the ten-runner field for trainer Willie Mullins.

Ruby Walsh rides BetVictor’s 9/4 favourite Saturnas with Paul Townend on the 7/2 selection who won his sole start over timber over C&D by five lengths when well backed. He has been nibbled at in the market for the Supreme Novices’ in recent days and is 16s from 25s at BetVictor for the Festival curtain raiser.

The Irish Gold Cup is the feature race and Carlingford Lough is looking for a third successive win in the race although he might well be taken off his feet unless there is significant rain.

Barry Geraghty rides the 11-year-old but I just favour Minella Rocco (4.00) who was not beaten when coming down at the last behind the ill-fated Many Clouds at Aintree when last seen in early December.

The selection has stamina in abundance having beaten Native River when landing the four mile National Hunt Chase at last year’s Festival and it was reassuring to see trainer Jonjo O’Neill have a welcome winner at Doncaster on Thursday. The selection is 11/2 at BetVictor and I would be disappointed if he didn’t finish in the first three.

