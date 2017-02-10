Milly Baloo should go close at Catterick

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Ballyandy was the star of ‘Super Saturday’ at Newbury, completing a cracking day for the Twiston-Davies family with the father and son duo of Sam and Nigel teaming-up to land the £150,000 handicap and cut to 10/1 from 25s with BetVictor for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Brother Willie had earlier scored for Dad at Warwick, winning the Group 2 Kingmaker Novices’ Chase, and was likewise cut for Cheltenham honours; now 20/1 from 33s for the JLT and 25s from 40s with BetVictor for the Arkle.

The looming presence of Altior may direct the Twiston-Davies inmate to the JLT with Altior now as short as ¼ (from ½) with BetVictor after sauntering to success in the Game Spirit Chase on Saturday.

The Seven Barrows inmate looked a potential superstar when landing the festival curtain raiser 12 months ago, and looks an even more imposing individual over the larger obstacles. He will win The Arkle bar a fall and should set-up a mouth-watering contest with Douvan, winner of the Supreme 12 months before him, in the 2m Chase division next season.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle prices from BetVictor: Melon 11/4, Moon Racer 5/1

Charli Parcs 6/1, Finians Oscar 12/1, Ballyandy 10/1 from 25s, High Bridge 14/1 from 25s, 16/1 Bar.

I don’t think we’ll see many Festival clues on offer at Catterick however, Golden Jeffrey (4.40) goes down as Mark Johnston’s second ever bumper runner and gets the nod to land the finale under 7lb conditional Alex Ferguson. He looks well-bred for the job and is a fascinating runner for the Middleham handler.

Earlier on the card I hope to see Milly Baloo (3.10) go close in the Novices’ Handicap Chase over an extended three miles.

Tim Easterby’s mare made a pleasing reappearance earlier in the season at Market Rasen and was far from disgraced in higher company on her next two starts. The handicapper has given her a chance, dropping her 4lb for those efforts, and she looks well-treated to score under the excellent Brian Hughes.

The feature handicap chase looks a cracker with northern stalwarts Katachenko, Jac the Legend and Presenting Junior all respected for their local connections however, I Just Know (4.10) looks a good thing based on his recent Doncaster success and is a confident selection to follow-up under regular partner Danny Cook.

Sue Smith’s 7yo has yet to finish out of the frame over the larger obstacles and despite a 9lb rise at the weights, remains ahead of the handicapper.

They go on the all-weather at Wolverhampton where Persistence (2.20) should shed the maiden tag after last month’s excellent debut at Kempton. The well-bred filly finished fourth when green leaving the stalls and with the form of that race already franked subsequently she should build on that under in-form pilot Joe Fanning.

The penny finally dropped for John Gosden’s My Rosie (2.50) last time out at Chelmsford when third at a double-figure price, and she looks well-placed to make a winning debut handicapping under Luke Morris.

The daughter of Redoute’s Choice chased home a smart one from the William Haggas yard, narrowly beaten on handicap debut from an opening mark of 75, and she should prove better than her opening mark of 70 suggests.

Ed Dunlop’s Dutch Uncle (3.20) has attracted support on all four runs since returning from a break and, after disappointing dropped down in trip to a mile, can bounce back upped back to a mile and a quarter.

The selection was an unlucky loser when second at Lingfield under George Baker two starts ago and can make amends under Baker from just a pound higher mark.

