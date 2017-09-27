Midnight Shot keeps winners rolling

Midnight Shot made it 18 winners for the season so far for Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon who completed a double at Uttoxeter on Sunday.

The seven-year-old won the Class 3 Actionclad Handicap Chase in the hands of Johnny Burke for an impressive ninth win from 24 starts.

Johnny [Burke] is proving to be a worthy signing and is on great form at the moment Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

That came on the back of stablemate Vivas’s success in the Sentinel Green ‘Un Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old was also partnered by Burke who was on board Azure Fly at Newton Abbot on Friday where Longsdon maintained his good run.

The nine-year-old won the At The Races Sky 415 Handicap Chase for an eighth career win.

Burke has got off to a great start since joining the Hull Farm team and Longsdon was delighted to see him ride a double for the yard at Uttoxeter.

Looking back on his trio of weekend winners, Longsdon said: “Johnny [Burke] is proving to be a worthy signing and is on great form at the moment. Azure Fly certainly made him work when looking an unlikely winner at Newton Abbot but Johnny galvanised the stayer to win with an inspiring ride.

“Vivas was making his seasonal debut in a handicap hurdle which he won comfortably. He is not overly big but jumps well and may end up chasing soon.

“Midnight Shot has been a star this summer, winning three novice chases before running in two top class handicaps. This was a slight drop in class but he jumps well and we will be aiming towards the October meeting at Cheltenham now.”

Kilfinichen Bay was fourth at Warwick on Tuesday in the Weatherbys Racing Diaries Handicap Chase.

They race at Stratford on Monday, where the first race is 2pm.