Mia’s Storm should enjoy the going at Haydock

The ITV cameras are at Haydock and Ascot and we begin our preview in the North West for their mixed card, which begins with a handicap hurdle over the best part of three miles. Alan King saddles The Tourard Man and Mia’s Storm (2.00) and a chance is taken on the latter who has won three of her last five starts including when last seen at Doncaster back in January.

The selection, a winning 3m point-to-pointer, will appreciate the forecast good ground, promises to appreciate the step up to three miles for the first time and gets into today’s contest near the foot of the weights.

The feature event is the 2m Swinton Hurdle and top-weight Peace And Co (3.10) ran an excellent race at Ayr following a lengthy absence in his first time hood and is entitled to come on for the run – his first in over 12 months. The selection is 8/1 at BetVictor and I would be disappointed if he wasn’t able to reach the frame (four places) in this 17-runner handicap.

Kilcrea Vale (4.55) was not at the races at Sandown last time after clouting the sixth fence but he looked a decent novice chaser for Nicky Henderson for much of last season. The champion trainer also saddles Hammersly Lake with Richard Johnson booked but I favour his stablemate for this valuable £30,000 prize, which has attracted a field of just six.

I thought Leader’s Legacy (5.25) won despite the track at Epsom last time and he might make up into a decent performer this term for Godolphin. An opening mark of 89 is not exactly lenient at first glance but he looks sure to go close in a race with a number of unexposed three-year-olds in opposition.

James Fanshawe is not exactly banging in the winners, which tempers confidence in Star Storm (2.50) but at 12/1 with BetVictor I would be disappointed if he didn’t go very close despite the fact that he hasn’t won since landing the Cumberland Lodge Stakes over today’s C&D back in October 2015. Roger Varian’s UAE Prince is a potential improver but Star Storm gets the each way vote with the only concern the current form of the yard.

The big betting race of the day on the flat is the 7f Victoria Cup and I hope this is one for Josie Gordon who rides BetVictor’s 11/2 favourite (each way five places) Fastnet Tempest (4.00) who is just 1lb higher than when finishing a close third in the Spring Mile at Newbury last time. The way the selection travelled in that race suggests today’s slight drop in trip will suit and, granted luck in running, he must go close.

Haddaf (4.35) looked a juvenile to follow when giving Never Back Down a fright at Leicester a fortnight ago and the form has been franked by the facile win of the third (Dragons Tail) at Chester earlier in the week.

At Hexham, Hint Of Grey (1.45) can make the long journey north worthwhile from his Newmarket base for Don Cantillion whilst Hattons Hill (4.40) must have every chance of landing a hat-trick of C&D wins although his ability to handle ground as fast as today’s (forecast good) must be taken on trust.

On Sunday, Azzuri (2.00) will surely take all the beating at Ludlow having run as well as ever when second at Ayr last time. The Skelton yard must go close in the feature 2m handicap hurdle with the progressive mare Hestina, but Brian Hughes takes over on Chieftain’s Choice (3.30) who has been knocking on the door of late and must go close in a cracking heat.

