Master Blueyes can land spoils at third time of asking

We mentioned both One For Arthur and Kaki De La Pree as our ante-post selections for the Classic Chase at Warwick at the weekend and both were declared at yesterday’s 48-hour declaration stage. Kaki De La Pree is now 8/1 at BetVictor as is One For Arthur so we have beaten the price – not that it will make the horses run faster on Saturday!

There is a precautionary inspection planned for 8am but the racecourse executive are optimistic the meeting will go ahead. The feature event is the £20,000 Juvenile Hurdle and Master Blueyes (2.50) can break his maiden at the third time of asking for Alan King and Wayne Hutchinson.

The selection was no match for the impressive Charli Parcs at Kempton over Christmas but ran a better race than on debut at Wetherby and receives 4lbs from the winner in the French provinces Divin Bere who makes his British debut for Nicky Henderson this afternoon.

Henderson’s O O Seven is likely to be all the rage for the Novices’ Limited handicap Chase over 2m 3f but he might find giving 17lbs to Aqua Dude (3.20) too much to ask. The Evan Williams yard did us a favour at Lingfield earlier in the week and I thought the selection jumped well until departing three out at Newbury last time.

Paul Maloney is on board Aqua Dude and he must have a leading chance in the Stayers’ Handicap Chase courtesy of the hat-trick seeking Fly Home Harry but I thought Water Wagtail (2.20) ran a good race on ground, arguably, quicker than ideal at Taunton last time. The forecast suggests the ground could deteriorate, and any worsening of conditions would suit the Emma Lavelle-trained ten-year-old who is ridden by promising conditional David Noonan who is good value for his 3lbs claim.

Burbank (1.50) should take the maiden Hurdle for Nicky Henderson. The selection finished runner up on his hurdle debut over C&D last month having won a Newbury bumper on his first start for the yard the previous month.

Testify is a half-brother to Donald McCain’s former staying chaser Wymot and is likely to need a fence and a real test of stamina to be seen at his best, despite scoring at Carlisle on his first start over timber. He carries a 6lbs penalty for that success and preference is for the hurdling debutant Boagris (1.40) in receipt of the weight.

The selection won a point-to-point in his native Ireland and made a winning start for Warren Greatrex when landing a Carlisle Bumper at Catterick last month over the minimum trip. The selection had to be kept up to his work over that sharp two miles and this step up in distance will suit. Stable jockey Gavin Sheehan is on the sidelines at present and Richard Johnson takes the mount.

Karisma King (1.10) made a bad mistake on his chase debut at Newcastle last month but is entitled to come on for that experience and, if his jumping holds up, he can take advantage of what looks a good opportunity given few of his rivals could be described as being in the best of form.

