Longsdon trio impress over border

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon has a new favourite racecourse – Musselburgh – that is until he sends out three winners at another one.

The Hull Farm handler returned from a weekend at the Scottish course with 43 winners for the season.

Forth Bridge won Saturday’s listed Bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle Trial.

The four-year-old was ridden by Noel Fehily and Tree Of Liberty followed up to win Sunday’s Totepool Novices’ Hurdle.

The five-year-old was ridden by Brian Hughes who then steered Monbeg Charmer to success. The six-year-old landed the Albert Bartlett Scottish Trial Novices Hurdle.

The Hull Farm handler said: “It’s great when a well-laid plan works.

“We went up there knowing that all the horses had good chances but they were in competitive races and I would have been happy with just one winner.

“Forth Bridge got the ball rolling in great style. Off his handicap mark of 125, it was supposed to be an impossible task with two 140+ horses in the race.

“But Noel Fehily gave him the perfect ride and wound the pace up from the front.

“He is a real galloper, so Musselburgh is not the ideal racecourse for him and a stiffer test of stamina is really what he wants. I will see what the handicapper says and then I can work out where he will go next.

“Tree of Liberty got Sunday off to an excellent start with a comprehensive win in a 2m4f novice hurdle. Brian Hughes gave the horse a superb ride and stole the race turning into the home straight.

“He will only improve and he will make a very good chaser as he jumps brilliantly.

“Monbeg Charmer completed the day in fine style. Under another fine ride by Brian [Hughes], he won very nicely despite ‘blowing up’ at the second last hurdle.