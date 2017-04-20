Longsdon reaches half-century again

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon has reached the half-century mark again.

The Hull Farm handler moved on to 50 winners for the campaign with a double at Towcester.

Masterplan has had his issues through the winter which we hoped were all solved and the only way we would fully know is if he ran with credit Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

Longsdon had not saddled a winner at Towcester this season but, just like London buses, two came along in quick succession.

Masterplan got the ball rolling when he won the bet365 Handicap Chase in the hands of Graham Watters.

The seven-year-old has had a disrupted campaign and the Hull Farm handler said: “Masterplan has had his issues through the winter which we hoped were all solved and the only way we would fully know was if he ran with credit.

“Fortunately he took advantage of a small field and powered away up the Towcester hill under an excellent ride by Graham Watters to win well.”

Searching For Gold brought up the half-century when he won the Haygain Hay Steamers Clean Healthy Forage Maiden National Hunt Flat Race. The five-year-old was also partnered by Watters.

Longs added: “Searching For Gold was our 50th domestic winner for the season under a brilliant ride by Graham [Watters] to win the bumper.

“He is an Irish point-to-point recruit, he is a horse we think a lot of at home and has a bright future ahead of him.

“He has come on from his fourth place when making his yard debut in a bumper.”

Longsdon saddles Coologue in today’s (Thursday) final meeting of the season at Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old runs in the Llewellyn Humphreys Handicap Chase.

Longsdon also runs Snow Leopardess in the Catesby Property Group PLC Mares Handicap Hurdle.

The exciting five-year-old has won three times this season, most recently at Newbury last month.

In the same race, Mollington trainer Paul Webber will be looking for Miss Tongabezi to bounce back.

The nine-year-old failed to make it three wins on the spin at Newbury last month, having previously won for the Cropredy Lawn handler at Huntingdon and Ludlow.