Longsdon opens his yard up to the public again

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon will be throwing his gates open to the public again next month.

The open day will take place at Hull Farm on Saturday, September 16. Gates open at 1pm and there will be a parade of horses at 1.30pm, followed by a schooling session.

Racing enthusiasts will have the opportunity to walk around the yard to see all the horses and there will also be an opportunity to join the Charlie Longsdon Racing Club.

Refreshments will be available and entry is free. Go to www.charlielongsdonracing.com for more details.

Meanwhile, they race at Stratford today (Thursday) where Shutford handler Rosemary Gasson runs Kilcascan in the opening Duralock Handicap Chase and will be partnered by Ben Poste.

Hook Norton trainer Peter Hiatt has a rare runner over the jumps as Good Event runs in the John Smith’s Novices Hurdle with Liam Treadwell taking the ride.