Longsdon looking forward to seeing Bentelimar in Cheltenham’s big race

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon reckons Bentelimar has an each-way chance in Saturday’s feature race - the Grade 3 £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup - at Cheltenham on the second day of The November Meeting.

Bentelimar is having his first start for Longsdon since making the switch from Irish handler Shay Barry.

He has got some very solid form in Ireland and has experience in some big handicaps despite being a novice Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

A winner at Listed level over hurdles, Bentelimar was a 15-length winner of a novice chase at Wexford in June. The eight-year-old was fancied for Galway Plate in August before unseating his rider and was last seen out finishing sixth in the valuable Kerry National over three miles at Listowel in September.

The Hull Farm handler said: “Bentelimar has been very straightforward. I think he is what he says on the tin.

“He has got some very solid form in Ireland and has experience in some big handicaps despite being a novice.

“He didn’t stay three miles on very testing ground at Listowel last time, but he has run some decent races over two and a half miles and two miles, six furlongs.

“I think his style of racing will be suited to a race like the BetVictor Gold Cup and he should have a nice, little each-way chance in what looks an open race.”