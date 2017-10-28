Longsdon is looking to go one better at Cheltenham

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon will be hoping to go one better at Cheltenham today (Saturday).

The Hull Farm handler has another three runners at Prestbury Park where Coologue goes for back-to-back victories in the randoxhealth.com Handicap Chase, one of two £50,000 handicap chases on day two of The Showcase meeting.

Coologue teamed up with champion jockey Richard Johnson to win the three mile, one furlong contest in tenacious fashion 12 months ago. The eight-year-old, who was last seen out when finishing third in a handicap chase at The April meeting, will run off the same handicap rating (140) as last year.

Longsdon said: “It has always been the plan to get him ready for this weekend, so you would hope he can go close again.”

Midnight Shot runs in the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars Novices’ Chase, having won at Uttoxeter last time, while Way Out West lines up in the Jockey Club Venues Standard Open Bumper.

Aunty Ann became Longsdon’s 500th career winner at Worcester on Wednesday.

The six-year-old won the Richard Wright Memorial Handicap Chase in the hands of Jordan Nailor. And, no sooner had Longsdon reached the 500 milestone, than winner number 501 came along when Fly Home Harry obliged at Ludlow the following day.

The eight-year-old won the EPDS Racing Partnerships Supporting Racing Welfare Handicap Chase in the hands of Paul O’Brien.

Longsdon said: “Aunty Ann may not be the biggest but she is tough and jumps well. Jordan gave her a great ride, giving her confidence and plenty of space into her fences. It was terrific for Jordan who has been working in the yard for a few seasons now and rides very well.

“There have been many highlights over the years, including Paintball, Pendra, Kilcooley and Drop Out Joe, with hopefully more to come in the future.”

The Hull Farm handler couldn’t add to that tally on the opening day of The Showcase meeting at Cheltenham on Friday. Treackle Tart came second in the opening Ballymore Novices Hurdle and Vivas found one too good in the Brandon Hill Capital Handicap Hurdle, both ridden by Johnny Burke.

But Longsdon said: “They were two good seconds, even though that’s always frustrating. Apart from winning, both horses jumped well and ran their races as well as could be expected.”