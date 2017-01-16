Leg Lock Luke deserves another chance at Exeter

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

News over the weekend that Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Arrogate - 5/4 joint favourite at BetVictor - is reported to be bang on schedule for his eagerly-awaited rematch with California Chrome (also 5/4) in the world’s richest race the $12million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Saturday week.

There’s a competitive card at Exeter this afternoon with eighty-three runners declared for their seven race card. There is plenty of pace in the 2m 4f handicap chase and that should suit Winston Churchill who is returning from a lengthy absence but has gone well fresh in the past – a market move would be of interest.

I am going to give Leg Lock Luke (2.40) another chance however given the seven-year-old ran as though in need of stepping back up in trip when beaten just 4l at the minimum trip at Lingfield last time. The gelding was fitted with cheek-pieces on that occasion but the headgear is dispensed with this afternoon.

Contre Tous is tongue-tied for the first time on his British debut for Paul Nicholls and this French import ran well in defeat in the French provinces for Guillaume Macaire – another for whom the market should provide valuable clues as to stable expectations.

The vote goes to Caspar King (3.50) despite the caveat that the horse played up at the start at Taunton last time when beaten a neck by Nicholls’ Volpone Jelois. The selection has finished runner up in six of his seven starts but lost nothing in defeat last time and certainly didn’t shirk the issue.

The ground is reported to be heavy at Ayr for the second day of their new January meeting and there is a fascinating opener with the unbeaten Welsh raider De Dollar Man (1.15) taken on by the equally unexposed Just Minded representing Sue Smith.

The selection won a point in his native Ireland before landing a Uttoxeter bumper on his British debut for Evan Williams when jockey Paul Maloney got off and suggested soft ground was essential for the six-year-old.

I will be very disappointed if Billy Bronco (1.45) doesn’t go one better than when runner up to Ballymilan at Ffos Las last month; the winner followed up at Kempton at the weekend under an inspired San Twiston-Davies.

The selection would look attractively handicapped off his current mark of 124 if switching to handicaps although he should get off the mark at the third time of asking stepped up to 3m for the first time.

Kilbree Chief is beginning to look fairly treated at present but it is hard to get away from the claims of the progressive Nortonthorpelegend (2.55) at present despite the fact that the handicapper has raised him another 8lbs for his fluent recent course success.

The selection steps up in trip to three-and-a-quarter miles for the first time this afternoon but he has looked a class act in winning his last three starts and must be followed until he meets with defeat.

There is a valuable 6f Conditions event at Kempton and Sutter County (3.40) can confirm Newmarket form with Tomily in a cracking three-year-old sprint.

The selection finished third back at the minimum trip at Wolverhampton last time, but did give 9lbs and a beating to Hannon’s Tomily at HQ last spring and did break his maiden on an all-weather surface on debut.

