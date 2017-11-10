Label Des Obeaux is taken to upset the favourite at Sandown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

There is a terrific card at Sandown on Sunday and the return of the talented but enigmatic Might Bite who will be a very warm order in the Intermediate chase.

The selection was an impressive winner of the RSA Chase despite nearly pulling himself up on the run-in and is only a 7/2 shot at BetVictor for his mid-season target the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

He could turn this into a procession but Label Des Obeaux (2.20) receives 6lbs from the likely short-priced favourite and needs to race right-handed to be seen at his best.

The selection has had a pipe opener at Chepstow and is entitled to come on for that experience. He faces a tough task at the weights although it should be noted that he would only receive an additional 3lbs from Mite Bite if this were a handicap.

Emma Lavelle could do with a winner and Irish Prophecy (1.5) is an exciting hurdling recruit for the yard having won both starts in Bumpers at Doncaster and Kempton where he beat the highly-touted Champ of Nicky Henderson.

At Ffos Las, Billy Broncho (3.30) makes his chase debut for Evan Williams and he has the scope to make a better chaser than hurdler. The selection was fortunate to win at Ayr over timber back in January but looks a thorough stayer and connections look to have found a good opportunity for the six-year-old to make a winning start over the larger obstacles.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.