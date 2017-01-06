Label Des Obeaux has the scope to land the spoils at Lingfield

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The Classic Chase from Warwick is the feature race this weekend on ITV 4 although the weather forecast is not great with temperatures likely to plummet towards the end of the week.

Soft ground the order of the day for Lingfield’s jumps meeting and Label Des Obeaux will be a warm order in a fascinating Novices Chase, which opens the card for Alan King. The six-year-old ran well at Cheltenham last time, having finished 20 lengths ahead of Missed Approach (1.00) at Exeter on his first chase start and seasonal reappearance when runner up at Exeter back in November.

The selection did go off the 2/1 favourite for that Exeter run and there is an argument that Label Des Obeaux is better going right-handed whilst the Warren Greatrex-trained runner, who has not run since Exeter, might be best served going left-handed. The selection is a winning point-to-pointer who has the scope to jump a fence and the hope is that Leighton Aspell can get Missed Approach into a nice jumping rhythm out in front.

Casse Tete won a chase in his native France and makes his British debut for Jamie and Gary Moore; he adds more intrigue to a very hot contest.

The Nipper (1.30) reverts to the minimum trip having failed to get home at Wetherby on her hurdles debut where she was beaten when crashing out at the last.

A winner of three of her four bumpers last season she does have her quirks, but she also has plenty of ability and the form of her Sandown listed bumper win from Colin’s Sister is top class.

Desert Joe has been dropped a stone for his last three runs although there was just a hint that he might be returning to something like his best last time; a market move would be worth noting. Heroes Or Ghosts (2.00) has been knocking on the door of late and deserves to get his head in front having finished runner-up in both recent starts including over C&D last month.

Fergal O’Brien drops Druids Folly (2.30) down to the minimum trip having scored over 2m 5f at Towcester last time; connections clearly think a fair amount of the horse and an opening mark of 118 looks attractive.

The Towcester win came on good to soft ground but he did win a Ffos Las Bumper by ten lengths on heavy ground and the application of a tongue-tie did seem to help the seven-year-old last time.

Top And Drop has the scope to make a better chaser than hurdler and her turn will come but On The Road (3.00) might have bumped into a very well handicapped rival when beaten a length by Rebecca Curtis’s Truckers Glory at Bangor last time.

The selection jumped well at the North Wales track but connections have decided to fit the gelding with first-time cheek-pieces and he will be hard to beat if the headgear brings about some improvement.

Arden Denis (3.30) was well-backed on his return and debut for the Neil Mulholland yard when fourth at Ffos Las last month.

The selection won a soft ground handicap for Tom Symonds back in December 2014 from a 9lbs lower mark and he is entitled to be sharper this afternoon having blown away the cobwebs in south Wales.

