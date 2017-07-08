Knight Destroyer can overcome hike in weights at Windsor

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Ulysses edged-out the well-backed Barney Roy to take Saturday’s Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, giving trainer Sir Michael Stoute a sixth success in the race and a first since Notnowcato landed a first Gp 1 success in 2007.

The four-year-old gave the runner-up 10lb and will have to concede 8lb when the pair likely re-oppose in next month’s Juddmonte International at York. The winner was cut to 9/2 from 12s with BetVictor for the highlight of the Ebor Meeting with the Godolphin colt fancied to reverse the form and the new 4/1 from 9s favourite after the defection for French superstar Almanzor.

Another three-year-old likely to head to the Knavesmire seeking Group 1 honours is Charlie Hills’ sprinter Battaash who blitzed his rivals in the Group 3 sprint earlier on the Sandown card. A gelding operation has made a man of him, ironically enough, and he is the 4/1 favourite for next month’s King George V Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and has been cut to 7/1 from 33s for the Nunthorpe Stakes over the minimum trip.

Juddmonte International prices from BetVictor: Barney Roy 4/1, Highland Reel 9/2, Ulysses 9/2, Churchill 8/1, Cliffs of Moher 10/1, 12/1 Bar.

It was a big weekend for jockey Robert Tart who completed a big-race double for boss John Gosden on Black Princess in the Group 3 Lancashire Oaks. He continues to grow in the job as second choice to Frankie Dettori at the Clarehaven yard and must go close aboard Wasatch Range in the closing mile and a half handicap at Windsor.

Tart rode the colt when shedding the maiden tag at the track two starts ago, and he is respected in first-time head-gear however, preference lies instead with Knight Destroyer (9.05) under regular partner Fran Berry. Jonjo O’Neill’s gelding was an impressive winner last time out at Chepstow and can defy a 9lb rise at the weights.

It should be a good day for Berry who has a good book of rides on the card and can defy top weight aboard Gilded Reflection (7.35) in the mile handicap for former boss Ralph Beckett.

The selection runs in the green and gold of owner JP McManus and has progressed on both starts since leaving former handler David Wachman. The combination of first-time head-gear and a 6lb lower mark, can see him make it third time lucky for his new yard.

Another to wear first-time head-gear is Cat Silver (6.05) who is persisted with by connections and must go close from the head of the weights in the opening apprentice handicap.

The gelded son of Dansili remains a maiden after six starts with current trainer Roger Charlton, and former Sir Michael Stoute, but is persisted with by the yard and must surely be better than his handicap mark of 67.

I’m keen to keep backing runners from the Kevin Ryan yard, who have come back in good form since getting the all-clear after an outbreak of equine herpes, and I expect Stormbringer (1.45) to run well on his racecourse debut in the Ayr opener under Martin Harley.

The son of Dutch Art is related to plenty of speedy two-year-old winners and, after costing connections 190,000 Gns at the breeze-up sales, can make an immediate return.

The yard can complete a double with Count Montecristo (3.50) in the Mile Handicap.

The selection made a winning return at Wolverhampton in February, then applied himself with credit on the all-weather and the turf in his next three thereafter. He clearly goes well fresh, gets on well with jockey Tom Eaves, and can defy top weight to claim a third career success.

Trainer William Haggas has enjoyed 11 winners in the last 14 days and can add to that tally with Crushed (7.45) in the colours of his old man this evening at Ripon.

He was unlucky to bump into one last time out on his seasonal reappearance when second last month at Doncaster, and he should go one better from just a pound higher mark.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.