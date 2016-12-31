Kayf Grace looks a good sort for the Tolworth Hurdle

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The Grade 1 action at the weekend is the Tolworth Hurdle from Sandown Park for novice hurdlers over two miles and Capitaine is the 2/1 favourite at BetVictor for champion trainer Paul Nicholls although, at this early stage, I like the look of Nicky Henderson’s mare Kayf Grace who did beat the highly-touted Willie Mullins-trained Augusta Kate at Aintree in the Grade 2 Bumper at the National meeting back in the spring.

That said the mare is also entered at Doncaster on Monday against her own sex and cannot be a recommendation with doubts surrounding her possible participation.

Linfield’s card failed to pass an inspection today (Thursday).

