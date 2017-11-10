Just A Thought can go one better at Warwick for Curtis

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham Bumper third Claimingtakingforgan made an impressive debut over timber at Newbury on Thursday and was introduced into the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle betting at 25/1 with BetVictor. I am convinced the runner up Lost In Translation is, himself, potentially top-class although the latter may need an additional half-mile to be seen at his very best.

It hasn’t been a great autumn for Rebecca Curtis and the stable had a gamble go astray in a Chepstow Bumper earlier in the week. That said the mare Just A Thought (1.20) ran a very good race when second on her reappearance at Chepstow last month and this dual-Bumper winner can go one better in the Novice hurdle at Warwick over the marathon trip of 3m 2f.

If Shantou Rock (1.50) jumps as well as he did at Newton Abbot on his chase debut, he will take all the beating in the 2m Novice Chase despite having to give 5lbs to his four rivals. The selection is currently 25/1 for the Arkle with BetVictor and represents Dan Skelton whose string remain in excellent form.

Full Irish has the scope to make a decent chaser but I’m not convinced two miles on good to soft ground will be a sufficient stamina test for the six-year-old whose best form over hurdles was when the mud was flying over an additional four furlongs.

Aiden Coleman takes over in the plate in the Bumper on My Dance (3.50) who was backed as if defeat was out of the question at Stratford on debut back in June. The mare is fitted with a tongue-tie for her second start this afternoon and trainer Anthony Honeyball has given her plenty of time to get over her first run.

The David Pipe yard are in cracking form of late and if the market speaks in favour of Miss Tynte, I suggest we take the hint.

At Fontwell, Two Swallows will be popular making her chase debut for the in-form Ben Pauling but she lacks scope and I hope this 2m 5f trip is a stiff enough test for Surtee Du Berlais (2.00) who makes her chasing debut for Oliver Sherwood. Any overnight rain would help the selection but she has winning form on good ground and can make a winning start over the larger obstacles.

Lady Of Lamanver returns from a 587-day lay-off for Harry Fry and Noel Fehily and was first past the post in a valuable Newbury handicap when last seen in April 2016 from a 2lbs lower mark. She must go close but Legend Lady (2.30) is another returning from a long lay-off and I have always thought there were more races to be won with the selection who is another representing the Grand National winning combination of Oliver Sherwood and Leighton Aspell.

Brian Hughes is in the saddle for the Hexham hurdles debut of Calix Delafayette (12.40) who made an impressive winning debut for James Ewart in an Ayr Bumper back in March. The selection certainly has the scope to jump obstacles, but was very keen at the Scottish track and it is no surprise that connections again fit the French bred five-year-old with a hood.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.