Johnson booking boosts Cool Sky chances at Lingfield

The Grade 1 action at the weekend is the Tolworth Hurdle from Sandown Park for novice hurdlers over two miles and Capitaine is the 2/1 favourite at BetVictor for champion trainer Paul Nicholls although, at this early stage, I like the look of Nicky Henderson’s mare Kayf Grace who did beat the highly-touted Willie Mullins-trained Augusta Kate at Aintree in the Grade 2 Bumper at the National meeting back in the spring.

That said the mare is also entered at Doncaster on Monday against her own sex and cannot be a recommendation with doubts surrounding her possible participation.

At the time of writing the frost covers appear to have worked the oracle at Lingfield for today’s jumps card and in the 2m handicap hurdle the booking of Richard Johnson for Cool Sky (2.25) takes the eye.

The selection has won off his current mark of 118 in the past and the champion jockey has ridden him to success twice in the past.

Label Des Obeaux (2.50) finished in front of Missed Approach (went off favourite) at Exeter earlier in the season and I think he can confirm the form in a Novices’ Chase that wouldn’t look out of place at a much bigger meeting.

Captain Chaos made a very pleasing chase debut at Ascot but I’m not convinced he is crying out for 3m at this stage of his career although he is certainly one to keep on the right side of.

Shoofly Milly (3.20) is visored for the first time and is taken to make a bold bid from the front for Jeremy Scott and Richard Johnson who is on board for the first time.

The mare can be a bit keen in her races but she is taken to reverse recent Hereford running with Deckers Delight on 2lbs better terms.

Lizzie Kelly was in cracking form at New Year and a market move for Brise Coeur would be worth noting given the horse should appreciate the step back up in trip.

But it is hard to get away from the hat-trick seeking Amber Gambler (3.50) who carries a 7lbs penalty for his fluent Fakenham success on New Year’s Day and looks a reformed character although he might be better served going right-handed.

Do note that the horse is also entered at Wetherby on Friday and would escape a further penalty if successful given this is a conditional jockey’s event.

Ian Williams trains both Cool Sky and Amber Gambler and in Meydan I hope to see Sir Maximilian (4.15) run a big race for the yard in Meydan.

The eight-year-old loves to hear his hooves rattle and is a dual C&D winner who may have most to fear from last year’s winner of the corresponding race Ertijaal who is ridden by champion jockey Ertijaal who will be riding as first jockey for Hamdan Al Maktoum in 2017.

The filly Polar River (4.50) quickly made up into a top-class animal at last year’s Dubai Carnival and she can get back to winning ways having had the cobwebs blown away when beaten over C&D back in November.

Godolphin’s Emotionless is bred for the dirt and a market move would certainly be worth noting but Polar River has the dirt form in the book and will take all the beating if back to the form of 12 months ago.

Amazingly there are two Ertijaal’s running on the card tomorrow with Crowley booked for both. The one in the 9f listed race on turf has a long absence to overcome for Mike de Kock whose string can sometimes need their first run at the Carnival.

With that in mind preference is for former Richard Hannon inmate Championship (5.25) despite the slight reservation about the step up to this trip from a mile.

In the last, I expect a good run from American Hope (6.00) with last year’s 25/1 winner Ghaamer looking high enough in the handicap.

I’m also looking forward to seeing Tom Dascombe’s Arcanada make his Carnival debut having progressed so well in Britain last turf season for the yard.

