It’s difficult to oppose unbeaten Lady Aurelia at York

King’s Stand Stakes winner Lady Aurelia (3.35) is the star attraction on day three of York’s Ebor meeting and can not be opposed seeking to follow-up her recent Royal Ascot success.

Wesley Ward’s speedster has won five of her six career starts, with her sole blemish coming when failing to stay six furlongs in the Cheveley Park Stakes last season at Newmarket. She is unbeaten over the minimum trip and can get the better of recent Group 2 scorer Battaash for the in-form yard of Charlie Hills.

Nunthorpe Stakes prices from BetVictor: Lady Aurelia 11/8, Battaash 7/4, Marsha 9/1, Profitable 14/1, 20/1 Bar.

Frankie partners Doswell (4.15) in the Convivial and looks to have a great chance in what looks on paper a competitive renewal.

John Gosden’s well-bred colt made an impressive debut last month at Newmarket, chasing home a well-backed Godolphin inmate and has to be feared with further improvement likely. William Haggas has a good record in the race and market support for Nicklaus would be significant, with Ryan Moore a significant jockey booking in the plate.

Roger Varian and Andrea Atzeni teamed-up to land the opener on the corresponding card 12 months and Appeared is likely to be popular for the Newmarket duo. The selection disappointed on his only previous start on the Knavesmire however, three-year-olds receive 9lb from the older horses and can defy a recent trend of winning just one of the last nine renewals.

Godolphin’s Game Starter (1.55) made a winning handicap debut last month at Newmarket and despite a rating of 100 after just three career starts looks the quintessential group horse in a handicap. Pat Cosgrave rides for the boys in blue, and must likewise go close aboard Dal Harraild (2.25) for boss William Haggas in the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup.

The selection was impressive at the track earlier in the season, winning the Listed Grand Cup at the Dante meeting back in May, and was far from disgraced when beaten just five lengths in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot. He should be suited in the step up in trip and can reward each-way support at 11/2 with BetVictor.

The Group 3 City of York Stakes looks a wide-open affair, with a field of 19 declared for the 7f contest. Again, it is another race where three-year-olds have a poor record, winning just one of the last seven renewals, but I hope to see Daban (3.00) run well on just her fourth start of the campaign.

John Gssden’s filly receives 5lb from her elders and looked in need of this afternoon’s trip when failing to stay a mile in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. She ran a blinder to finish sixth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and looks sure to be suited York’s long galloping straight.

Trainer William Haggas has plenty of good each-way chances this afternoon, and I like the booking of Silvestre de Sousa in the plate for Battered (4.50) in the mile handicap.

He battled well to win a competitive handicap over today’s trip at Glorious Goodwood and looks well-treated to defy a 5lb rise at the weights. At 6/1 with BetVictor, he is another that shouldn’t be out of the frame.

Elsewhere, after being unlucky to bump into one last time out on the all-weather I’m looking forward to seeing George (6.15) back on turf this evening at Goodwood.

Sylvester Kirk’s colt finished second behind a well-backed favourite on his nursery debut last week at Kempton but is clearly going in the right direction and is well-drawn in stall one to shed the maiden tag at the fifth time of asking.

